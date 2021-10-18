League of Legends Arcane’s “co-stream” event will offer exclusive in-game items as Twitch Drops

The League of Legends-based animated series Arcane is gearing up for its massive global premiere event on November 7, 2021 at 3.00 am CET.

It will be the first ever Netflix show to allow a co-streaming event on Twitch, where fans can tune in to the first episode of the series with their favorite content creator to watch them comment and react to it.

Arcane @arcaneshow When you’re going to change the world, don’t ask for permission. When you’re going to change the world, don’t ask for permission. https://t.co/P2DFAbTQ2u

Besides enjoying the show with the streamer, Twitch viewers will also be eligible to receive Twitch Drops the longer they are tuned in. The first showing of the global event and the episode will be at 3.00 am CET, with the second Twitch broadcast at 11.00 am CET, offering two separate timings for fans to get their hands on the giveaways.

The Twitch drops during the event will contain in-game items that are exclusive to Riot Games IPs, which means that League of Legends might not be the only game whose in-game item drops during the stream.

League of Legends Arcane’s Global Event will be broadcasted by streamers from all over the world

Arcane @arcaneshow I recognize that any worthwhile venture involves risk. I recognize that any worthwhile venture involves risk. https://t.co/Y1arHz7tI9

Apart from enjoying the Twitch stream, League of Legends fans from across the world will also be able to experience Arcane’s Global Premiere Event, which will be hosted at Riot Games’s very own headquarters in Los Angeles.

This event will be tailor-made for global audiences, and Riot Games will be looking to implement a unique “red carpet” for the media and co-streamers, so that they have an easier time connecting with their audiences during the celebration.

Arcane @arcaneshow One month remains until #Arcane . Our story unfolds on @Netflix November 6th at 7PM PT. One month remains until #Arcane. Our story unfolds on @Netflix November 6th at 7PM PT. https://t.co/ZUVawCaorI

Also Read

The Global Event will be broadcasted by streamers as well as major influencers, and they will collectively be representing over 30 countries, thereby engaging a diverse audience base all at the same time.

League of Legends Arcane will feature three Acts, each spanning three episodes, which will be released simultaneously on both Tencent Video in China and Netflix globally. The narrative will primarily focus on Piltover and Zaun, and show the “City of Progress” in the light of both its rich heritage and seedy underbelly.

Edited by Atul S