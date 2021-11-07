After the success of Arcane, should Riot Games make a Valorant series next? 

Valorant has grown to be one of the most popular FPS titles since its release in June 2020. Apart from its solid game mechanics, the title's rich lore makes the game more interesting to play.

Riot Games’ tactical shooter has developed a strong backstory behind every agent and map. Moreover, the short cinematic videos from “Duelist” to “Duality” reveal a lot more about Valorant's lore to fans.

However, with the recent release of Arcane, a Netflix animated series based on Riot Games’ League of Legends, many Valorant fans are also expecting a similar series based on the game.

Should Riot Games consider an animated series on Valorant after Arcane?

League of Legends, Riot Games’ MOBA title, was released in 2009 and has developed a massive player base and esports scene since. Currently, there are over 140 champions in the game, each with a rich backstory, serving as the perfect backdrop for Arcane's narrative.

The release of Arcane on November 6, 2021, saw it gain massive success as both League of Legends fans as well as new audiences enjoyed the series. The series features in-game champions like Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn and Warwick.

To translate the same formula to Valorant, Riot Games has a total of 17 agents to choose from as of now. Considering that Valorant isn't set in the world of Runeterra, Riot Games can take an entirely new approach to storytelling in a Valorant show.

Every map and every agent brings a new dimension to the Valorant lore and can serve as a decent starting point for a series. Moreover, the short cinematic videos like “Duelists” and “Duality” featuring Viper, Phoenix and Killjoy have proven to be a huge success, indicating that fan demand for this kind of content is present.

Netflix's recent foray into video game adaptations like The Witcher (2019-2021), Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021), and DOTA Dragon’s Blood (2021) bodes well for a potential Valorant animated series. Now that Arcane is out, Riot Games has established a smooth process of collaborating with Netflix, and making a Valorant series in the future won't be a challenge.

Considering these factors, a Valorant animated series would be a no-brainer, however, with Arcane being fresh on the block, fans must simply wait for an official announcement before they get their hopes up.

