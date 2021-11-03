Everything to know about Valorant's RiotX Arcane event

Riot Games has introduced RiotX Arcane in Valorant to celebrate its upcoming animated series, Arcane, with several in-game rewards and a store-exclusive Arcane Collector’s Set.

RiotX Arcane is a cross-game event for all Riot Games titles, including Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. The event will go live on November 5 and continue until November 22.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Killjoy here! Arcane is almost out and I needed to share my excitement somewhere. Soooo, I installed a harmless, minor, teensy-weensy little security bypass so I can do some posting on this account. See you soon! ❤️ Killjoy here! Arcane is almost out and I needed to share my excitement somewhere. Soooo, I installed a harmless, minor, teensy-weensy little security bypass so I can do some posting on this account. See you soon! ❤️ https://t.co/9IyNfpCLef

Players across all Riot titles, including Valorant, will receive exciting in-game items and rewards during this limited time period. Riot Games recently revealed all RiotX Arcane items and rewards for Valorant players and their details.

Valorant's RiotX Arcane event reward details

Valorant players will receive an Arcane-themed pass, Arcane Collector’s Set and more at the Riot Arcane event.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Watch. Play. Collect. Here’s the info you’ll need to get your hands on everything Arcane headed to VALORANT. Learn more: riot.com/31katQ9 Watch. Play. Collect. Here’s the info you’ll need to get your hands on everything Arcane headed to VALORANT. Learn more: riot.com/31katQ9 https://t.co/1Pc0mr2lVa

RiotX Arcane Pass

The RiotX Arcane event pass will function in a manner similar to how the game's battlepass works. Valorant players need to keep grinding the game to earn more XP. This will unlock all Arcane-themed in-game cosmetics consisting of Arcane Cupcake gun buddy, the Welcome to the Undercity player card, and more. It will comprise of 10 levels of content.

The RiotX Arcane event pass will drop on November 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm PT and end on November 22 at 2:00 pm PT.

Arcane Collector's Set

The Arcane Collector’s Set skinline consists of the following items:

Arcane Sheriff

Arcane Gun Buddy

Arcane Player Card

Jinx Title

Spray

Valorant players can buy it at an exchange of 2,380 VP from the store. However, the bundle is exclusive for this time period. The Arcane Collector’s Set will either return to the Valorant store or to the Night Market. However, the Sheriff skin will reportedly not be available outside of the bundle, so players won't find it in Night Markets or in daily store refresh.

Other Arcane-themed reward items

Below are the other Arcane-themed rewards that players can also earn:

Fishbones Gun Buddy (Available from November 6): Players can earn rewards by watching Arcane's premiere at the Global Premiere Event broadcast on Twitch or linking their Riot account with Arcane.com. They can also earn it through the EU rebroadcast on November 7, at 11 AM CET.

(Available from November 6): Players can earn rewards by watching Arcane's premiere at the Global Premiere Event broadcast on Twitch or linking their Riot account with Arcane.com. They can also earn it through the EU rebroadcast on November 7, at 11 AM CET. Arcane Poro Gun Buddy (Available from November 7): Players need to complete missions in the World of Riot Arcane to earn these rewards.

(Available from November 7): Players need to complete missions in the World of Riot Arcane to earn these rewards. Loose Cannon Spray (Available from November 14): Player can earn this reward by completing missions in the World of RiotX Arcane.

(Available from November 14): Player can earn this reward by completing missions in the World of RiotX Arcane. Arcane Jinx Card: Details will soon be revealed on Valorant's social accounts.

Valorant players can enjoy the RiotX Arcane event by earning these rewards and watching the upcoming Netflix series, Arcane, releasing on November 6, 2021.

