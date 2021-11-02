Limited time Arcane Collector’s Set arrives with Valorant Episode 3 Act 3

Riot Games is launching a limited-time Arcane Collector’s Set bundle for Valorant, to celebrate RiotX Arcane and the launch of the new animated series, Arcane.

Arcane, an animated series developed by Riot Games and Netflix, is based upon the world of Riot’s League of Legends. To celebrate the occasion of the series debut, a cross-game event that ties all of the Riot titles named RiotX Arcane was recently announced. Riot has already announced a new gun buddy and is now launching the limited-time bundle, Arcane Collector’s Set.

Valorant’s limited-time Arcane Collector’s Set bundle celebrates RiotX Arcane

The limited-time Arcane Collector’s Set celebrates the debut of the Arcane series, and players will be able to purchase it between November 5 and November 22, 2021. The Arcane Collector’s Set bundle costs 2380 VP (Valorant Points) and includes the following items:

Arcane Sheriff

Arcane Gun Buddy

Arcane Player Card

Jinx Title

Spray

The collection will arrive with patch 3.09 and the launch of Valorant Episode 3 Act 3, which also sees the debut of the new Sentinel agent, Chamber.

What is RiotX Arcane?

Riot Games has built an amazing world connecting almost all of its titles. Originating from the 2009’s MOBA, League of Legends, Riot has shaped the world, which is known as Runeterra, across multiple titles, including Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra, with multiple upcoming games also set in the same universe. Valorant was the first title in a decade by Riot not to be set in Runeterra.

Cynprel - VALORANT Lore @cynprel



“Fishbones” Gun Buddy



Obtained by linking your account to Twitch and watching a co-stream of the Arcane premiere!



| #VALORANT 🔻VALORANT x Arcane🔻“Fishbones” Gun BuddyObtained by linking your account to Twitch and watching a co-stream of the Arcane premiere! 🔻VALORANT x Arcane🔻“Fishbones” Gun BuddyObtained by linking your account to Twitch and watching a co-stream of the Arcane premiere! | #VALORANT https://t.co/SSzmg8lbbB

Arcane is an upcoming animated series, developed by Netflix and Fortiche Production, in association with Riot Games, set in the world of League of Legends. To celebrate the launch of the series, Riot announced RiotX Arcane, an event that pans across all of Riot’s games. Riot has already launched an exclusive Gun Buddy, called Fishbone, that can be claimed by linking a player's Riot account with their Twitch account and watching a co-stream of the Arcane Premiere.

RiotX Arcane is a month-long event that will take place across all of Riot’s games, including League of Legends and Valorant.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Valorant is without question one of the most played esports titles across the world. With its free-to-play model paired with low PC spec requirements, Valorant presents no entry barriers to fans and has grown exponentially in the first year of its release. With Episode 3 Act 3, Riot is doubling down on the game and providing a bunch of new content for players.

Edited by Danyal Arabi