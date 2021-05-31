New Valorant Cinematic Duality launched during VCT Masters Reykjavik Grand Final; Mirrorverse theory confirmed?

The top teams of NA and EU clashed during the Grand Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Sentinels and Fnatic, the Titans from NA and EU clashed during the Grand Final of the first Worldwide LAN event, Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. After the 2nd map, a 3rd Valorant Cinematic, Duality, was revealed.

The Duality Cinematic is 3 minutes & 52 seconds long, featuring 3 Valorant Agents, Phoenix, Viper, and Killjoy, with an end cameo by Jett, Yoru, and Cypher. The cinematic is not only a massive lore reveal, but it also confirms some fan theories that lore enthusiasts have had for quite sometime now.

Riot also announced a new Duality player card that can be claimed at redeem.valorant.com within 48 hours of the announcement.

Thanks for tuning into the Finals and watching the DUALITY cinematic reveal. Click through to claim your EXCLUSIVE Player Card. The clock’s ticking. pic.twitter.com/508YVdHt81 — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playVALORANTsa) May 30, 2021

Duality, The third Valorant Cinematic dives deep into the Valorant Lore

With the launch of every new episode, Riot Games debuts a new cinematic trailer set in the World of Valorant. Dualist was launched with Episode 1, and Retake with Episode 2. With the launch of Episode 3, a new cinematic Duality is released.

Duality kicks off right after the events of Dualist and the destruction of Ascent in Italy. The starting newsreel displays images of Phoenix and Jett from Dualist.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

Killjoy is then seen running from a mysterious shooter in Bind. She takes cover at B site, while a Valorant Protocol jet flies in.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

Phoenix and Viper drop off the jet and provide Killjoy with cover while she looks into the spike.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

Killjoy explains that Spike is pulling Radianite from the surrounding environment, and it can cause an explosion.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

Phoenix runs at the assaulter to get a kill and corners him with his fire. The assaulter turns out to be none other than an identical Phoenix.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

While Phoenix remains dumbstruck looking at the other Phoenix, Viper rushes in and fires a shot. The alternative Phoenix escapes through the fire.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

Meanwhile, Killjoy has found that the radianite component in her bot is the necessary component to diffuse the spike, but it needs to be heated up to be activated.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

Phoenix heats up the Radianite, and Killjoy diffuses the Spike.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

Killjoy packs us the Spike and gets on the jet, while Viper Promises Phoenix answers once they return to Brimstone.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

In the end credit scene, the alternate Phoenix comes in Face to Face with Jett from Dualist.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)Enter caption

Soon they are joined by alternative versions of Viper, Cypher, and Yoru.

Duality, new Valorant lore cinematic (Image by Riot Games)

The final scene reveals two earths, confirming the long-standing mirror earth theory.

Has the Mirrorverse theory being confirmed?

There have been multiple theories regarding Valorant Agents and how two different versions of the same Agent exist at once. Some of the popular theories have involved Clones created by Kingdom Corporation, while others have included alternative earth, popularly dubbed as the Mirroverse theory.

Popular Lore enthusiast Cynprel had access to the video earlier, and was able to post his breakdown on his Twitter.

Arguably the biggest reveal:



Mirrorverse Theory is CONFIRMED



Attackers are Mirrored Agents.



The Spike originated from the Mirrored Earth, invented by Mirrored Killjoy.



Why are they stealing radianite? It is likely that their Earth is out of radianite. — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) May 30, 2021

Mirrored Jett was featured at the end, first seen in the Duelist Cinematic!



I'm curious as to how death works for Mirrored Agents, David Nottingham confirmed that there are no clones, nor a simulation. "Not a live-die-live situation." — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) May 30, 2021

As David said previously, the oldest VALORANT members seem to already be aware of the Mirrored Earth.



Phoenix, VP-9, witnesses Mirror Phoenix for the first time (note again, this cinematic takes place after the Duelist Cinematic) pic.twitter.com/rR2C9gD4k7 — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) May 30, 2021

Also!



The newsreels (we saw some of these last year) at the beginning likely contain lots to pick apart, and will require some teamwork to translate! (I also can't recall the text from memory.)



It seems like the true potential of radianite has been revealed to the public. — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) May 30, 2021

If you’re curious as to how we knew about the Mirrorverse before this cinematic, watch this introductory piece: https://t.co/26Cwk9KivI — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) May 30, 2021

Having confirmed the Mirroiverse theory with a massive lore dive, fans were left wanting more of Valorant Lore.

Also Read: Valorant: Top 5 unbelievable flick shots