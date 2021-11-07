"What an experience", Riot Games' Arcane gets overwhelming response from League of Legends community worldwide

Arcane is a new Netflix animated series released by Riot Games based on the League of Legends universe.

Arcane was released officially on November 6, 2021, and fans worldwide are overjoyed by the first three episodes of the series. People all across the globe have praised the show making developers at Riot Games feel emotional.

The principal champion designer for League of Legends at Riot Games termed it "what an experience" after the overwhelming response from fans.

August UwU @RiotAugust A little teary eyed right now. Seeing your kids in a TV show is something. What an experience. #Arcane A little teary eyed right now. Seeing your kids in a TV show is something. What an experience. #Arcane https://t.co/GHIGfx9cke

Riot Games invested heavily in marketing their first ever animated series, and it seems that their efforts have paid off. While the marketing policy by the company eventually turned into a community joke, people forgot everything after watching the beautifully made show on Netflix.

League of Legends Arcane received positive reviews from both fans as well as professionals

Arcane was supposed to be released on the same day as the League of Legends Worlds 2021 finals. So after witnessing quite a thrilling five-match final, fans were eagerly waiting for the series to launch. The hype surrounding the show was enormous on account of the massive marketing done by Riot Games.

Arcane @arcaneshow Piltover's finest have arrived. Spotlights from Runeterra's runway 🌟 Piltover's finest have arrived. Spotlights from Runeterra's runway 🌟 https://t.co/ZZKpA90rvd

Riot even invited celebrities like Pokimane and Tyler1 for a red carpet premiere. They also allowed some of the biggest streamers across the globe to co-stream the first episode on Twitch. Even the opening ceremony at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 finals featured an Arcane themed setting.

Chrissy #STREAMFEVER Costanza @ChrissyCostanza ARCANE IS SO GOOD ARCANE IS SO GOOD

So as soon as the series launched on Netflix, fans immediately dove into it. It goes without saying that Riot Games came out with flying colors. This was quite a challenge as after the success of their biggest competitor Dota 2, on their own Netflix original named Dragon's Blood, Riot needed to succeed as well.

YamatoCannon @YamatoMebdi Arcane just blew my mind jesus christ it is so damn good Arcane just blew my mind jesus christ it is so damn good

It seems that Arcane not only had a good start, but League of Legends fans also cannot wait for the next set of episodes to release in the coming weeks. Arcane received a 9.3 rating out of 10 on IMDb, and this shows that even critics enjoyed it to the fullest.

Arcane was supposed to be released in sets of three, with Act II (episodes 4-6) set to be released on November 13. The celebrations do not end here, as fans will also be greeted with skins for Jayce, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jinx in the coming weeks.

The map within League of Legends features Arcane themed towers, and the music has also been changed to match the animated show. Pre-season 2022 will launch on November 17, 2021, and Caitlyn will receive a full Visual Graphics Update to commemorate her presence in Arcane.

