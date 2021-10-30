Ultimate Spellbook hits League of Legends PBE, set to make return in patch 11.23 with additional ults

The alternate game mode, Ultimate Spellbook, is finally returning and will officially go live with League of Legends patch 11.23.

Along with URF and ARURF, Ultimate Spellbook has been one of the most anticipated game modes in League of Legends. It has been one of the most “highest engagement” modes ever since its release, and fans have been waiting for quite some time for this temporary mode to make its reappearance.

Reina Sweet @ReinaSweet Ultimate Spellbook is now available on the PBE for today and tomorrow for early testing, and will return next week for a longer test. We're currently targeting patch 11.23 to release. Ultimate Spellbook is now available on the PBE for today and tomorrow for early testing, and will return next week for a longer test. We're currently targeting patch 11.23 to release.

In a recent tweet, Reina Sweet, the Senior Manager and Tech Designer of League of Legends, talked about the game mode and when fans can finally expect it to go live.

According to the developers, Ultimate Spellbook will be hitting the PBE test servers for now and will go live officially in patch 11.23, scheduled for November 9.

Brand new ultimates will be added to the game mode upon its return, and it’s these abilities that the League of Legends developers will look to check in the test servers.

League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook to have more than 12 new ults

Reina Sweet @ReinaSweet @Spideraxe30 Posted the list as a self-response, for visibility. It's also on r/LeaguePBE, along with much more extensive information and change context. @Spideraxe30 Posted the list as a self-response, for visibility. It's also on r/LeaguePBE, along with much more extensive information and change context.

Ultimate Spellbook will have an array of new ultimates for players to try out. According to Reina Sweet, the League of Legends game mode will have more than 12 new ones coming this time around.

For now, the developers will introduce 12 ultimates to the game mode in the PBE server. They have also revealed that the ults of the following champions will be coming in for now:

Akali

Blitzcrank

Camille

Dr. Mundo

Evelynn

Kindred

Orianna

Seraphine

Urgot

Vex

Viktor

Xin Zhao

Ultimate Spellbook allows for some incredible champion and ability combinations that enable this mode to have a unique gameplay experience.

Mixing and matching Ekko with Skarner, or even Viego with Cho’gath will allow players to make some of the craziest combinations and pull off stunts that the standard game mode would not allow.

