Top 5 League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook combinations that nearly break the game

As part of the Ruination meta that Riot surged over League of Legends, the Ultimate Spellbook limited-time game mode offers players a wild opportunity to pair different champions' Ultimate abilities together to result in utter chaos and a fast-paced game.

Players can queue up just like a regular draft game where they can select their desired lanes and champion once inside the selection lobby. The only difference between this game mode and a standard one is that at the beginning, players will have an interesting choice to make.

A small menu will pop up as the Fountain barrier starts to lower down. It will display 3 options for players to pick from, each one granting them an alternate champion's Ultimate ability in place of one of their Summoner Spells.

This Ult can be cast well before players hit level 6 to unlock their own, creating some conniving mechanics in the early game. While the Ults available are selected at random, some combinations can give League of Legends players an insanely unfair advantage if used correctly.

League of Legends Top 5 Ult matches that break the game's boundaries

1. Ekko & Skarner

This Ult pairing might be one of the coolest tricks to pull off in the League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook mode due to how unstoppable it can be in the right hands.

With Ekko's Ult, players warp back to their previous location where they stood and regain a chunk of missing HP if possible. With Skarner's Ult, players can suppress an enemy and drag them to a desired location.

This combination seems overpowered already, but there's one move available that leads to an instant kill every time.

If timed correctly, League of Legends players can teleport to a location from the Fountain, use Skarner's Ult to drag, and then use Ekko's to instantly transport back to the starting platform with the enemy in hand, who dies within seconds of arrival.

2. Viego & Cho'gath

Viego's Ult isn't necessarily what makes this combo powerful, but it helps nonetheless. If a League of Legends player can luck out and grab a Cho Ult on Viego, they can stack massive amounts of HP to become nearly unkillable.

As the picture above states, one stack of Immolate from Frostfire Gauntlet deals nearly 8k damage per tick. After a careful calculation, that damage equals to over half a million bonus HP.

It's unclear how that's even possible, but the evidence above shows how incredibly busted the game can become.

3. Shaco & Nunu

As many players have come to discover, Shaco is arguably one of the most annoying champions to face, period. However, the devil jester can break League of Legends in Ultimate Spellbook if given the chance to grab a Nunu Ult.

With Shaco's kit, players can line up a handful of jack-in-the-boxes, bait a team in with his clone, and weave through the frontlines to pop out into the center of a feared enemy team.

At that point, Shaco can activate Nunu's ult with multiple targets in range, already slowed and CC chained, and nuke everyone in range before they can react. This Ult combo doubles Shaco's tilt effect if a knowledgeable player can create the proper chance.

4. Malphite & Nocturne

Malphite has already caused some frustration in League of Legends with his signature Ult, potentially able to knock up all 5 enemy players in a flash.

When paired with Nocturne's ult, Malphite gains the frightening ability to remove vision, barrel towards an enemy in range, and pop off his combo without having to aim much.

Nocturne's UIt essentially gives Malphite's triple the range while eliminating a chunk of the requirement to land precisely.

Imagine sitting in the mid lane, farming away, when an 86 ton of mountain beams from the sky at the speed of sound only to pummel the ground with enough force to one-shot most League of Legends champions.

5. Zac & Ashe

Landing a proper E with Zac can be a tough task for newer League of Legends players, but Ashe's ult can help summoner's knockup enemies with ease. Zac can charge his Elastic Slingshot and fire Ashe's Ult from the Summoner Spell slot at the same time.

If Ashe's arrow hits, Zac can click where to crash under a second later, almost guaranteeing a successful encounter.

Zac's team fight initiation just doubled in efficiency with an Ashe Ult as a backpocket card in League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook.

