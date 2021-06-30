Riot will look to further polish the “Ultimate Spellbook” game mode for 11.14 as changes hit the League of Legends PBE

The “Ultimate Spellbook” game mode is highly anticipated by the League of Legends community, and it’s one of the bigger highlights in the upcoming Sentinels of Light event.

The new game mode will be out with League of Legends patch 11.14. It will allow players to do some really fun things as it introduces the Spellbook rune mechanic into the mode but for ultimates.

Apart from their usual champions ultimates, League of Legends players will have access to a pool of 39 additional ultimates. However, the choice of ultimate they pick will be random.

We're re-enabling Ultimate Spellbook on the PBE today!

Here's the changes since last week. :) pic.twitter.com/RXUqTVXOoL — Reina Sweet (@ReinaSweet) June 23, 2021

The game mode will be coming with the Ruination theme as well, and Summoner’s Rift will be shrouded in black fog to celebrate the Sentinels of Light event.

The League of Legends devs are looking to bring in a lot of tweaks to the game mode in the PBE to help smoothen it out and polish it further.

Here is the list of changes to the League of Legends PBE as mentioned by Summoner@20.

League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook game mode changes in PBE

No bans for this release, at a minimum. Bans tend to detract more than they add for temporary modes since so many people play to just to get an opportunity to try out their main champ with the big cool fun thing.

We may revisit in the future, but never for brand new modes. — Reina Sweet (@ReinaSweet) June 24, 2021

New

New! Lulu R is now available as an Ulternate Summoner

New! Dragon UI: The new dragon now has its own unique icons and working tooltips

Teleport is reenabled

There’s now a reminder at the start of the game if you forget to spend a large chunk of your gold

League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Bug Fixes

Bugfix: Dragon Soul. Various, including fixing “perma revive” and “perma death”

Bugfix: The proper summoner spells will now be correctly assigned in champion select

Bugfix: Mordekaiser R + Lux R will no longer permanently disable various kinds of auto attacks

Bugfix: Maokai R no longer sets both summoners to cooldown in some circumstances

Bugfix: Xerath R on certain champions no longer crashes the game

Bugfix: Ulternate Summoner scaler modifications will properly visually persist through reconnect (this also fixes a similar Sylas visual bug)

Bugfix: Ahri R’s Orb no longer sticks around forever after dashing

Bugfix: Numerous weird animation breaks and t-poses removed

Bugfix: Clarity is no longer on the mode; Cleanse is now on the mode

Bugfix: Tryndamere R now grants Shyvana and Renekton Fury (not yet on Rek’Sai, but soon)

Bugfix: Queuing up an instant spell cast during a Mordekaiser R will no longer result in the queued cast being in the wrong dimension, e.g., Queuing Malphite’s Unstoppable Force during the cast of a Mordekaiser R will properly result in the Unstoppable Force being in the death realm

Bugfix: Mordekaiser R will no longer get cleansed by your own Olaf ultimate, and vice versa

Bugfix: Darius R and Kha’zix R no longer max Ezreal’s passive stacks

Bugfix (also a significant nerf): Ashe R no longer gets maximum stun duration no matter the range

League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Balance

Summoner Ult Buffs:

Bard R: 35 Bonus Ability Haste → 45 Bonus Ability Haste

Jhin R: 80% Ratios → 90% Ratios

Zoe R: 35 Bonus Ability Haste → 45 Bonus Ability Haste

Summoner Ult Nerfs:

Amumu R: 80% Ratios → 60% Ratios

Cho’Gath R: 20 Bonus Ability Haste → 0 Bonus Ability Haste

Lissandra R: 20 Bonus Ability Haste → 10 Bonus Ability Haste

Olaf R: 35 Bonus Ability Haste → 20 Bonus Ability Haste

Tryndamere R: 35 Bonus Ability Haste → 20 Bonus Ability Haste

Ashe R: Fixed stun duration (see bugfixes)

League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Other Changes

Unsealed Spellbook is disabled

Kayn R is temporarily disabled while we address some issues with it

