Riot will look to further polish the “Ultimate Spellbook” game mode for 11.14 as changes hit the League of Legends PBE

The “Ultimate Spellbook” game mode is highly anticipated by the League of Legends community, and it’s one of the bigger highlights in the upcoming Sentinels of Light event.
The new game mode will be out with League of Legends patch 11.14. It will allow players to do some really fun things as it introduces the Spellbook rune mechanic into the mode but for ultimates.
Apart from their usual champions ultimates, League of Legends players will have access to a pool of 39 additional ultimates. However, the choice of ultimate they pick will be random.
The game mode will be coming with the Ruination theme as well, and Summoner’s Rift will be shrouded in black fog to celebrate the Sentinels of Light event.
The League of Legends devs are looking to bring in a lot of tweaks to the game mode in the PBE to help smoothen it out and polish it further.
Here is the list of changes to the League of Legends PBE as mentioned by Summoner@20.
League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook game mode changes in PBE
New
- New! Lulu R is now available as an Ulternate Summoner
- New! Dragon UI: The new dragon now has its own unique icons and working tooltips
- Teleport is reenabled
- There’s now a reminder at the start of the game if you forget to spend a large chunk of your gold
League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Bug Fixes
- Bugfix: Dragon Soul. Various, including fixing “perma revive” and “perma death”
- Bugfix: The proper summoner spells will now be correctly assigned in champion select
- Bugfix: Mordekaiser R + Lux R will no longer permanently disable various kinds of auto attacks
- Bugfix: Maokai R no longer sets both summoners to cooldown in some circumstances
- Bugfix: Xerath R on certain champions no longer crashes the game
- Bugfix: Ulternate Summoner scaler modifications will properly visually persist through reconnect (this also fixes a similar Sylas visual bug)
- Bugfix: Ahri R’s Orb no longer sticks around forever after dashing
- Bugfix: Numerous weird animation breaks and t-poses removed
- Bugfix: Clarity is no longer on the mode; Cleanse is now on the mode
- Bugfix: Tryndamere R now grants Shyvana and Renekton Fury (not yet on Rek’Sai, but soon)
- Bugfix: Queuing up an instant spell cast during a Mordekaiser R will no longer result in the queued cast being in the wrong dimension, e.g., Queuing Malphite’s Unstoppable Force during the cast of a Mordekaiser R will properly result in the Unstoppable Force being in the death realm
- Bugfix: Mordekaiser R will no longer get cleansed by your own Olaf ultimate, and vice versa
- Bugfix: Darius R and Kha’zix R no longer max Ezreal’s passive stacks
- Bugfix (also a significant nerf): Ashe R no longer gets maximum stun duration no matter the range
League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Balance
Summoner Ult Buffs:
- Bard R: 35 Bonus Ability Haste → 45 Bonus Ability Haste
- Jhin R: 80% Ratios → 90% Ratios
- Zoe R: 35 Bonus Ability Haste → 45 Bonus Ability Haste
Summoner Ult Nerfs:
- Amumu R: 80% Ratios → 60% Ratios
- Cho’Gath R: 20 Bonus Ability Haste → 0 Bonus Ability Haste
- Lissandra R: 20 Bonus Ability Haste → 10 Bonus Ability Haste
- Olaf R: 35 Bonus Ability Haste → 20 Bonus Ability Haste
- Tryndamere R: 35 Bonus Ability Haste → 20 Bonus Ability Haste
- Ashe R: Fixed stun duration (see bugfixes)
League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Other Changes
- Unsealed Spellbook is disabled
- Kayn R is temporarily disabled while we address some issues with it