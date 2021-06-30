League of Legends patch 11.14 preview: All scheduled champion update details

With almost one week into League of Legends patch 11.13, Riot Games is already testing out new changes for the upcoming update.

Patch 11.14 will look to bring in a significant amount of balance tweaks, especially to those champions who were hit hard by the mobility nerfs from 11.13.

11.14 Full Preview is here! pic.twitter.com/CGIpUllZY1 — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) June 29, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legend’s lead gameplay designer Jeevun "Jag" Sidhu provided all the preview details that the League of Legends devs will be looking to bring in 11.14.

Darius, Garen, and Graves will be on the buff list this time around, while Lillia is set to get massive kit updates to help push her more as a laner than a jungler in the changing meta.

Moreover, Akali nerfs will also be hitting the live servers next week, and the League of Legends devs will be looking to slightly nerf the mid-lane assassin meta in 11.14.

However, it’s important to note here that all the mentioned changes are tentative and may not reflect in the final League of Legends patch next week.

League of Legends patch 11.14 preview: All champion updates

Dr. Mundo, Irelia, and Tahm Kench changes here: pic.twitter.com/JHsKj3IBI3 — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) June 29, 2021

#1. League of Legends System Buffs:

Dead Man’s Plate: Armor 40 >>> 50

#2. League of Legends Champion nerfs:

Akali:

Q can no longer be cast during E

R minimum damage down 75 - 215 >>> 60 - 200

R max damage down 225 - 645 >>> 180 - 600

Karma:

AD 54 >>> 51

Malzahar:

HP 537 >>> 510

Q AP ratio 0.65 >>> 0.56

Nocturne:

Passive is now 50% effective on minions

Shaco:

HP 587 >> 560; MS 350 >>> 345

Xin Zhao:

W CD 12 - 6 >>> 350 >>> 345

Ziggs:

Mana 480 >>> 420

#3. League of Legends Champion Buffs

Darius:

P Bonus AD 20 - 205 >>> 30 - 230

E CD 26 - 18 >>> 24 - 14

Garen

Q MS 30% >>> 30% - 40%

Graves

AD 66 >>> 68

Illaoi

MS 340 >>> 350

Ivern

E Shield 80 - 200 >>> 80 - 220

Rek’Sai

Unborrowed Q damage per hit 20 - 40 >>> 21 - 45

Burrowed Q damage 60 - 180 >>> 60 - 200

Seraphine

Q Damage 55 - 115 + 40 - 60% AP >>> 60 - 120 + 45 - 65% AP

Tari

Q Mana ost 70 - 90 >>> 65 - 85

E mana cost 60 >>> 40

#4. League of Legends champion adjustments

Lillia

Lillia will be pushed more as a laner in League of Legends patch 11.14.

Base

Armor 20» 22

Health Regen 9 0/5» 75/5

Passive: Dream-Laden Bough

New Effect Lillia heals 18-120(.1 5%AP) HP over the duration against large monsters, 12-189 (+6% AP) against champions. Lillia can only heal off of one monster at a time.

Damage 5% of max health » 6%+ 1 5%/100 AP of max health (monster cap unchanged) Heal is 33% effective for each source beyond the first.

Q: Blooming Blows

Q Mana Cost: 45» 65

Move Speed Max Stacks: 5 » 4

Move Speed per stack: 7/819/10/11 + 1%/100AP » 3/4/5/6/7+ 3%/100AP

Q Move Speed Duration 5 » 5 5

Q Stack Falloff Time 1s » 1 5

Cooldown 4» 6/5 5/5/4 5/4

Base Damage (magic and true) 30/45/60/75/90» 35/50/65/80/95

W: Watch out! Eep!

Damage 70/85/100/115/130 + 30% AP » 70/90/110/130/150 +35% AP

E: Swirlseed

Cooldown 12 » 18

Slow 25/30/35/40/45%» 40%

Damage 70/90/110/130/150 » 70/95/120/145/170

R: Lilting Lullaby

Damage AP Ratio 30%» 40%

Sleep Duration: 22 5/3 » 1 5/22 5

Initial Drowsy Slow 25%» 10%

Slow increase per 0 25s 5%» 0

Irelia

Massive Ireal updates for League of Legends patch 11.14.

Health lowered from 580 to 520

Magic resist lowered from 32 to 28

HP per level increased from 95 to 110

Ionian Fervor (Passive)

Max passive stacks lowered from 5 to 4

Attack speed per stack lowered from [8/12/16% based on level] to [7.5/13.75/20% based on level]

Damage lowered from [15-66 (+25% bonus AD)] to [ 10-61 (30% bonus AD)]

Bladesurge (Q)

Dash sped changed from [movement speed +1500] to [significantly reduced]

Minion damage changed from [55/75/95/115/135] to [55+12 per level]

Defiant Dance (W)

Damage reduction changed from [50% (7% per 100 AP) physical] to [40-80% Physical and 20-40% Magic damage reduction levels 1-18 (+7% per 100 AP)]

Max Damage increased from [20/50/80/110/140 (+100% AD)(+80%AP) to [30/95160/225/290 (150% AD) (120% AP)]

Flawless Duet (E)

Missile travel time changed from [based on distance] to [0.25s

Cannot be cast or recast during Q

Cannot be recast while cc'd

Vanguard's Edge (R)

[New] "Decrease Q cooldown by 0.5/1.5/2.5s before Haste"

