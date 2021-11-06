Viper’s Aphelios masterclass secured EDG their first ever League of Legends Worlds Championships

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 finals have officially come to an end. Edward Gaming (EDG) defeated DAMWON KIA to win their first-ever world championship title.

It was an intense five-game series where everything came down the wire in the final game. However, Viper on his Aphelios in the last match helped EDG get their name etched in history.

LoL Esports @lolesports Welcome your new World Champions! Join the #Worlds2021 Cooldown Watch Party presented by @cryptocom and relive the best moments of one of the most intense series in the tournament's history. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Welcome your new World Champions! Join the #Worlds2021 Cooldown Watch Party presented by @cryptocom and relive the best moments of one of the most intense series in the tournament's history. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

It was just not Viper, though, as Scout on his Zoe had two monumental games, including Meiko, who proved his prowess on the biggest stage. Flandre also needs a massive mention as his Graves and Kennen in the finals played a big role in grabbing those gigantic victories.

Viper arrived from Korea in 2021 and adapted to the playstyle of the Chinese League of Legends quite well

Viper was part of Hanwha Life Esports back in 2020. However, after the end of the previous season, he moved to China and joined EDG. This is a massive transition as he not only had to learn an entirely new way of playing League of Legends but also had to learn the local language.

Communication in League of Legends is everything, and Viper mastered it quite well. He meticulously prepared himself, which helped EDG win against FPX in the finals of the LPL summer split. This led to many considering Viper to be the best ADC in the world.

This was not an exaggeration, as the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021 showcased why he is titled the same. In the first game, he played Jhin and completely bullied DAMWON KIA right from the laning phase. Game 2 and Game 3 did not go as well since DAMWON KIA managed to get themselves back.

However, in Game 4 again, he managed to maintain the pressure over DAMWON KIA despite losing the lane. It was Game 5, though, where Viper showed up massively as he was handed over his Aphelios on a silver platter.

Starting from the landing phase up to the very end, Viper dealt huge damage to the DAMWON KIA roster. The match's turning point was the fight for the dragon soul, where Viper grabbed three kills and wiped DAMWON KIA off the map.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The fight was instrumental as from there onwards, DAMWON KIA never had a hand over the match, and EDG managed to crush down the opposition nexus. Even though Scout was termed the MVP of the finals, Viper’s Aphelios in Game 5 was instrumental in getting EDG over the finish line.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar