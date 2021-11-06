Aphelios' weapons in League of Legends symbolize pain, sacrifice, and love experienced with his sister Alune

Aphelios is one of the most unique characters within League of Legends. He wields five weapons that cycle between one another from time to time. As soon as one weapon is out of ammo, it switches to a second one. Every weapon has its unique power and property.

However, there is no Aphelios without the existence of Alune. The latter is the ghastly figure of Aphelios’ sister that always hangs around his back. It speaks to him while sort of channeling power into the weapons.

Aphelios’ weapons in League of Legends are more than just a bunch of moonstones. There is a lot more depth to them. Alune decided to sacrifice her life and stay in solitude for eternity only so that her brother could keep fighting to keep the Lunari safe from the Solari.

While it might seem that these weapons are merely just power derived from celestial beings, none of them would exist without the pain, love, and sacrifice of Aphelios and his sister.

This is a bit confusing, and there is a lot of context to it. It is essential to realize that Alune sacrificing does not mean she is dead. She is very much alive, and it is just a symbolism of her current state, which will be cleared further down in this article.

A brief context on Aphelios and Alune’s lore in League of Legends

Mount Targon, the place where the Lunari and Solari live (Image via League of Legends)

Targon is a land that is resided in by both the Solari and Lunari. The former are the ones who worship the Sun, while the Lunari worship the moon.

In the current lore within League of Legends, Solari has complete control over Targon, driving the Lunari away into hiding.

The Lunari reside within mountains and caves far away from the Solari to remain alive. The balance of power in Targon is decided based on the impact of the celestial object on the people’s lives.

The reason Solari is dominant is that the Sun is considered the primary source of life, while the moon only leeches power from it. However, the moon in League of Legends is not as simple.

There is not one but two different moons in League of Legends. One of them is the normal moon visible to every mortal. The second one is the moon that resides in the spirit realm and cannot be seen from the mortal world.

Both these moons have their orbits, and when they align, a temple is revealed, known as the Marus Omegnum (it is vital to remember this name as it will play a massive role in the future).

Aphelios and Alune are twins born when both the mortal moon and the Spirit realm moon aligned. This made the Lunari feel that the brother and sister are destined to do great things.

hide on moon @aphelionaphelia reminder that Aphelios and Alune together are confirmed to have the power level of an Aspect, and that the celestials themselves give weapons to Alune so she can phase them through to her brother.

In summary: iconic. reminder that Aphelios and Alune together are confirmed to have the power level of an Aspect, and that the celestials themselves give weapons to Alune so she can phase them through to her brother.In summary: iconic.

To achieve this, Aphelios started training while Alune began to learn high-level magic. The latter’s quest for knowledge eventually saw her drift away from the temple where both brother and sister were raised.

This led Aphelios to feel lonely, and therefore, he decided to walk the path of darkness to find his purpose in life. He followed the moon’s light and eventually reached a lake where he found some scarce Noctum flowers.

These are poisonous. However, if a person distills it in liquid and drinks it, then the person’s purpose is revealed. Aphelios drank it, leading to his body becoming numb. He kept drinking it from time to time, leading to him losing the ability to speak for the rest of his life.

Marus Omegnum, the temple that reveals when the orbits of the moons align (Image via League of Legends)

Meanwhile, the celestial orbits of both the moons aligned one day, and the Marus Omegnum finally revealed itself. It was a light show, and that alarmed Solari as well.

The Marus Omegnum only allowed one occupant who had a deep knowledge of magic. This time, it was Alune who stepped into the temple, leading it to fade away once again.

When the Solari attacked, the Lunari had no way to defend themselves. Even poor Aphelios could barely stand a chance as he was beaten down quite badly, leading to him bleeding. At the same time, Alune walked deeper into the Marus Omegnum temple in the spirit realm to somehow help her brother.

Aphelios, Alune, and the five weapons of the moon (Image via League of Legends)

She eventually found what she needed and contacted Aphelios through her mind. Aphelios felt her presence as his broken weapons turned into moonstones empowered by Alune’s magic.

Aphelios used the weapons to drive Solari away, leading to a shift in dominance of the celestial powers.

Aphelios’ weapons and how Alune empowers them in League of Legends

Therefore, as has been established from the previous section, Aphelios’ weapons are more than just mere objects. They are weapons empowered by celestial beings, and only Alune can do it.

Without her, none of those will exist in League of Legends, and Aphelios will not be able to protect his people as well as himself.

The Veiled Temple, also known as the Marus Omegnum (Image via League of Legends)

Inside Marus Omegunum, as given by the picture above, it can be seen that there are a bunch of animal-like figures. There is a swan, a fish-like creature, a sabretooth, and a ram.

Unfortunately, the fifth animal has not been showcased, leading to a lack of lore for one of Aphelios’ weapons in League of Legends.

Calibrum

“The Fight”, the celestial being that empowers Calibrum (Image via League of Legends)

This is the sniper rifle that Aphelios uses in League of Legends. It is linked to the celestial being known as “The Flight”, a swan-like creature that empowers the weapon.

Severum

“The Fangs”, a celestial being that empowers the Severum (Image via League of Legends)

This is the red weapon that Aphelios uses in League of Legends, and it is empowered by the Sabretooth known as “The Fangs”. The two long fangs of the celestial being look exactly like the weapon, and Alune needs to pray to this celestial being to empower the Severum.

Gravitum

Gravitum is empowered by a ram looking creature, also known as “The Cloven Way” (Image via League of Legends)

Gravitum is the purple weapon that Aphelios uses in League of Legends. It is empowered by the ram-like creature known as “The Cloven Way”.

Crescendum

“The Sky Shadows”, the one that empowers the Crescendum (Image via League of Legends)

This weapon is the white weapon that Aphelios uses in League of Legends, and it is empowered by “The Sky Shadows”. These fish-like creatures seem to be swimming in the water, and Alune has to pray to them to empower the mentioned weapon.

Unfortunately, the celestial being that empowers the Blue weapon, also known as the Infernum, is unknown. Hopefully, Riot Games will add to this in the future and provide more context.

Alune and Aphelios’ bond leading to the physical manifestation of the celestial weapons

It is important to realize that none of Aphelios’ weapons will ever work in League of Legends if Alune decides to leave the Spirit Realm and return to her brother. She needs to spend her entire life in the Marus Omegnum temple only so that she can keep channeling the power of those celestial beings.

Alune and Aphelios are connected through a mind link in League of Legends. She indeed looks like a ghastly figure, and that is because Aphelios sees her that way. It also works backward, and Alune sees Aphelios as a ghastly figure in the Marus Omegnum temple.

Aphelios and Alune’s story is that of bond forged by love and sacrifice (Image via League of Legends)

She comforts the silent assassin that Aphelios is and provides him strength so that he can keep fighting. Aphelios and Alune together need to keep the Lunari safe, and this is all possible only because both the brother and the sister developed a deep bond despite all hardships.

Alune never lets go of Aphelios, and her brother never loses faith in his sister. This is what ultimately drives Alune to keep manifesting the celestial weapons into Aphelios’ hands.

If the power of the celestial beings does not manifest, then those weapons are nothing but ordinary moonstones.

Gumm @Simplygumm yuumi spends her free time hanging out with alune in the spirit realm and sleeping on her lap but it was not mentioned that she visits aphelios as well which is simply unfair yuumi spends her free time hanging out with alune in the spirit realm and sleeping on her lap but it was not mentioned that she visits aphelios as well which is simply unfair

An argument can be made that Alune was destined to do this and had no other choice. However, her quest in life to learn magic and empower herself was only to help her brother in life.

Aphelios and Alune have a profound bond, and the weapons he uses represent that.

This is further understood from Alune’s voice line where she says:

"Even from across the celestial veil, I will be with you, brother."

This shows how much Alune cares for her brother, making sure Aphelios never feels alone. Every time there is trouble, Alune will use everything in her power to bring the celestials into the mortal hands of her brother.

Alune and Aphelios are connected through the mind, and that is why Alune looks like a ghastly figure (Image via League of Legends)

However, it can also be said that all this would not have been possible if Aphelios did not feel pain. When he drinks the extract from the Noctum flowers, he becomes even more numb, but at the same time, he also becomes a conduit for the moon.

Therefore, it can be said that the manifestation of the weapons is further fuelled by pain as well. Aphelios does not care about this pain, as without it, he would not be able to connect with his sister.

It is their bond that drives Alune to become a stronger magician, also motivating Aphelios to become an even stronger assassin in League of Legends.

A weapon is only as good as the wielder, and it can be said that if their conviction was not strong enough, none of this would have happened. Alune would have never been able to enter the temple, nor would Aphelios have been able to wield those weapons.

Therefore, even though it might seem that Alune’s magical power is creating those weapons, ultimately, it is their deep bond allowing the two to manifest power into their hands. It is because all this pain and sacrifice would be meaningless if the love between the two was not strong enough.

