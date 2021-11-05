×
Former TSM FTX star Doublelift might return to pro play in League of Legends’ LCS 2022 season

Doublelift's return will be quite enticing for League of Legends fans across the world (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Nov 05, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Feature

One of the greatest ADC players in all of North America might be on his way back to pro play for the upcoming season 2022 of League of Legends LCS.

Yiliang Peter Peng, also known as Doublelift, is a fan-favorite North American player who retired in 2020. However, it looks like he might be on his way back to professional leagues, only if the stars align.

Sources: Doublelift considering a return to pro play.The former LCS superstar is said to be interested in playing in 2022 if he can find a lineup he believes to be competitiveFull video: youtu.be/wOR9AQRMGYI https://t.co/Af3a2ikv9G

This means that he will be looking for the right team, as well as the right support, to pair with before considering a potential return. Doublelift’s return will mean that along with Bjergsen, two of the biggest League of Legends stars in North America will be gearing up to set the rift on fire.

Doublelift might find it hard to get a team, being particular when it comes to supports in League of Legends

Doublelift was undoubtedly one of the best ADC players in North America. However, one of his biggest problems lies in the fact that he needs a very specific support to pair with. Doublelift has strong opinions about his lane partners in the game, and therefore, he might find it hard to look for a suitable team.

Doublelift being a star, may not be looking to join any low or mid-tier teams. His focus will be towards the top end of the spectrum, namely Cloud9, TSM FTX, Team Liquid and 100 Thieves. As of now, Team Liquid has completed rebuilding its roster with Hans Sama as the new ADC.

bjerg coming back now rumours of doublelift considering a return to pro play sheeesh what is this off-season even though worlds isn't over yet

Doublelift loves playing with CoreJJ, however, that will not be possible anymore. 100 Thieves, as of now, is not looking to make any roster changes and will be carrying the same players into the upcoming season. This leaves only two options, namely, Cloud9 and TSM FTX.

Currently, the only support that Doublelift might be looking to play with is Vulcan from Cloud9, however, he might have his own plans. Cloud9 might be looking to get someone else, especially since several ADC players from Europe are up for grabs.

There is obviously a chance that Doublelift might move abroad, even though it is highly unlikely. So there is a big chance that this move might not happen, and he will remain in retirement for the next season as well.

For now, League of Legends fans need to wait and hope that he finds the right team and the right conditions for a potential return.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
