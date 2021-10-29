SwordArt and Bjergsen leave TSM FTX with the League of Legends team seeking to rebuild for 2022 season

TSM FTX is one of the biggest and most successful teams in the North American League of Legends scene. Recently there has been news that Bjergsen and SwordArt will be leaving the team as TSM FTX will be looking to rebuild from scratch.

TSM FTX did not have a very good season in the 2021 North American LCS. They failed to qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2021 which was quite a disappointment.

There have been rumors regarding potential players who could join TSM FTX. However, as of now there is nothing concrete apart from the news of two of their biggest stars departing.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the departure of Bjergsen and SwordArt from TSM FTX’s League of Legends roster

Bjergsen has been a long standing member of TSM FTX and has been with the squad for eight long years. Bjergsen retired from the main squad in October 2020 and went on to join the coaching team for TSM FTX.

However, the 2021 season at League of Legends LCS did not pan out quite as well for Bjergsen and TSM FTX. The club released an official statement regarding his departure after Bjergsen declined a major competitive offer.

Bjergsen @Bjergsen



Love you all and excited to show you what is next for me :) TSM FTX @TSM An update from @TSMReginald and @parthenaan on our LCS roster. An update from @TSMReginald and @parthenaan on our LCS roster. https://t.co/1C0ji7cfGL Moving on after 8 years at TSM. This is the place I grew up and I'll be forever grateful for them taking a chance on me as a young player in 2013.Love you all and excited to show you what is next for me :) twitter.com/TSM/status/145… Moving on after 8 years at TSM. This is the place I grew up and I'll be forever grateful for them taking a chance on me as a young player in 2013.Love you all and excited to show you what is next for me :) twitter.com/TSM/status/145…

The second player to leave the squad is SwordArt. This player joined TSM FTX with a $6 million deal at the end of 2020 after reaching the finals of the World Championships. SwordArt was part of Suning Esports who lost to DAMWON KIA in the finals last year.

However, SwordArt’s career in the North American LCS did not turn out as he expected, leading to his decision to leave the team. This was a massive deal for TSM FTX, however, it also means that they are looking to rebuild everything from the ground up.

SasukeForever @SasukeForever78 after seeing bjergsen leaving, Swordart leaves. What is happening man. What is next for tsm?? after seeing bjergsen leaving, Swordart leaves. What is happening man. What is next for tsm??

TSM FTX want to regain their glory days and some significant changes need to made. There have been rumors of Rekkles joining TSM FTX for the 2022 season after his departure from G2 Esports.

However, fans need to wait for further confirmation. As of now, TSM FTX fans can be hopeful as the club will be looking to start afresh with the 2022 season of the North American LCS.

Edited by Siddharth Satish