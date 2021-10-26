DAMWON KIA’s Khan might have a maximum of 10 professional League of Legends games before retirement

DAMWON KIA’s top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha is often regarded as one of the greatest players in League of Legends to have not won an international title.

He recently announced that he will be retiring from the professional scene later this year because of the mandatory military service he will have to go through later in 2022.

The League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 might be the last professional tournament that Khan will be a part of as a player. It would seem that he can play a maximum of 10 games before he officially decides to retire.

In a recent Reddit post, a League of Legends player aptly pointed out the limited number of matches that Khan has left in his professional career.

DAMWON KIA is in the semi-finals of the world championship against T1, and the Redditor said that the top laner would get to play a maximum of 10 games if the team manages to win out 3-2 during both the semi-finals and the grand finals.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be Khan’s last shot at an international title

Kevin Kim @KevinKimLoL DK Khan in a recent stream:"The reason I talked about retiring after this season with certainty is that if I receive the enlistment notice after the start of June of next year, I won't be able to avoid it. It will be a 'direct hit' as I used up all of my chances [to delay it]." DK Khan in a recent stream:"The reason I talked about retiring after this season with certainty is that if I receive the enlistment notice after the start of June of next year, I won't be able to avoid it. It will be a 'direct hit' as I used up all of my chances [to delay it]." https://t.co/KSXX2ZxzLR

Although he is currently regarded as one of the best, if not the best, top laner in professional League of Legends, Khan is yet to get his hands on an international title during the entirety of his career.

While he did win many domestic splits in the LCK, Khan is yet to lift an MSI or a World Championship trophy.

Kevin Kim @KevinKimLoL "Of course, I am still able to compete in Spring, but what's the most important thing? World Championship. It doesn't make any sense for a team with their sight set on Worlds to play me in Spring, but not in Summer." "Of course, I am still able to compete in Spring, but what's the most important thing? World Championship. It doesn't make any sense for a team with their sight set on Worlds to play me in Spring, but not in Summer."

A season or two ago, Khan did contemplate retiring from professional League of Legends. However, it was his desire for an international title that drove him to prolong his career.

In one of his previous streams, Khan had mentioned:

“The reason I talked about retiring after this season with certainty is that if I receive the enlistment notice after the start of June of next year, I won’t be able to avoid it. It will be a ‘direct hit’ as I used up all of my chances [to delay it].”

Kevin Kim @KevinKimLoL "Why can't I defer my [military service] to a later date? There are such and such reasons, just know that I no longer can't." "Why can't I defer my [military service] to a later date? There are such and such reasons, just know that I no longer can't." https://t.co/fJtUiqAX5R

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Khan has not clinched a trophy despite competing in several international tournaments with teams like SKT T1, FunPlus Phoenix, KingZone DragonX, and now DAMWON KIA.

The closest he came was during the MSI 2021 Grand Final, where DAMWON KIA lost to Royal Never Give Up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer