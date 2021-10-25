LCK demonstrates regional superiority at League of Legends Worlds 2021 with dominating 3-0 victories over LEC and LCS 

The final match of the quarterfinals at League of Legends Worlds 2021 has officially come to an end.

It was another one sided affair as Gen.G sweeped over Cloud9 with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Cloud9 was the last remaining western team, and its loss means that both LEC and LCS got knocked out by LCK teams with 3-0 margins.

Several people have claimed that LCK is a one-team region and that the only strong team is DAMWON KIA. However, LCK currently has 3 teams in the semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021, showing that their skill levels are much ahead in comparison.

The embarrassing defeat of LEC and LCS by Korean teams shows the immense skill gap within League of Legends

League of Legends has always been a game that is dominated by Asian teams. The only two Western teams that have been able to stand up to them are Fnatic and G2 Esports. Even though many felt that Rogue and MAD Lions would carry the torch, the teams fell short of their fans' expectations.

Both the European and North American teams have faltered, with MAD Lions narrowly escaping Group D and Cloud9 having a miracle run from Group A. Apart from them, even Team Liquid, Fnatic, Rogue and 100 Thieves were defeated at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

While it was expected that the MAD Lions and Cloud9 will end up getting knocked out eventually, fans definitely hoped for a better showing. While the matches were engaging, the LCK teams definitely had a much smoother run over the western teams.

Every move and every play that made the western teams dominant in the LEC and LCS, ended up getting blocked by the LCK teams without significant effort. While fans have supported their respective teams, disappointment is in the air right now.

The previous years were definitely better, as Fnatic and G2 Esports made it to the finals, in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2020 G2 Esports made it to the semifinals. The clear result shows that the skill level of the western teams has decreased over the past year.

Some might argue that LCK teams have gotten better. However, the fact that the western teams' performances weren't as polished as before, is a mark against them. Maybe the teams will have a better showing next year, and the matches will be more intense than this year at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

However, with the state of LEC and LCS right now, a lot of work needs to be done to catch up to the LCK teams.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

