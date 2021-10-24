League of Legends fans want Rogue’s superstar Hans Sama to join G2 Esports as Rekkles’ replacement

G2 Esports is one of the biggest and most prestigious organizations in League of Legends.

However, they had a poor League of Legends LEC 2021 season, thus announcing the departure of three core players, Wunder, Mikyx, and Rekkles, top players in their respective roles. Since the announcement, fans have been speculating heavily regarding player transfers.

SankE @sanketower @LEC_Wooloo G2 Hans Sama is the best option. Hans has no future in Rogue, and it would be a perfect fit for G2. @LEC_Wooloo G2 Hans Sama is the best option. Hans has no future in Rogue, and it would be a perfect fit for G2.

One such player to grab the attention of LEC fans very recently is Rogue’s superstar ADC (Attack Damage Carry) Steven “Hans Sama” Liv. His brilliant performances at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 have led to fans universally accepting that he is the best ADC in Europe.

Thus, fans are very hyped about the prospect of Hans Sama joining G2 Esports for the 2022 season, considering the organization’s illustrious history. While the move may not be that easy, League of Legends followers are happy to voice their opinions.

Hans Sama joining G2 Esports is more complicated than League of Legends fans realize

Hans Sama already had the reputation of being one of the best League of Legends players in Europe. However, at the Worlds 2021, he became the standout performer not just for Rogue but also for Europe.

Hans Sama singlehandedly kept Rogue alive in Group A of the League of Legends Worlds 2021, which also had Damwon KIA, FunPlus Phoenix, and Cloud9. Despite Rogue getting eliminated, his performance caught everyone’s attention, leading to fans getting excited.

G2 Esports announced recently that Rekkles would no longer be a part of the organization, meaning that the ADC role is up for grabs. Readers must remember that it has featured some of the best League of Legends players that the world has ever seen.

Cathy ♥ 🇮🇪 @G2_MasaiQueen Imagine G2 Hans sama, won't happen but it would be epic. He has that g2 playstyle Imagine G2 Hans sama, won't happen but it would be epic. He has that g2 playstyle

Perkz and Rekkles are two of the biggest names who have played for G2 Esports as ADC, and this means that whoever comes in as a replacement will have big shoes to fill. Hans Sama is the only name that comes to the mind of the fans, especially after his brilliant performance at the Worlds.

However, a transfer will not be easy, as he was also Rogue’s best player. The 22-year-old is contracted to the organization until 2022, and this means that Rogue can very well block his move, even if Hans himself desires one.

Apart from that, the Frenchman’s move will cost G2 Esports a fortune. Considering they will have to replace Wunder and Mikyx as well, that move might not seem so easy.

Also Read

However, G2 Esports is a wealthy organization, and with the help of sponsors like BMW and Adidas, it will make sense if they sign Hans Sama. This is because the company loves brand value, and Rekkles’ departure will create a vacancy that only Hans Sama can fill.

As of now, this is just wishful thinking from League of Legends fans. However, a move is not off the books, and only time will tell what G2 Esports and Hans Sama have in store.

