League of Legends LEC sources: Bwipo explores free agency for multiple roles as future in Fnatic is uncertain

Fnatic’s lackluster run in the 2021 Worlds Championship was not something the fans or even the wider League of Legends community expected.

The LEC second seed was one of the heavy favorites in their group. However, they managed to go 0-3 in the first round-robin, followed by a 1-2 in the second phase of the group stages.

Recent rumors regarding the roster have surfaced, and it would seem that Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau’s future in Fnatic is uncertain. The League of Legends jungler did not renew his contract with the organization and will be a free agent till he decides what to do before the season 12 Spring Split kicks off next year.

League of Legends journalist, LEC Wooloo, is quite notorious for leaking sensitive information when it comes to the European League, and this time around, he tweeted:

“[Rumour] The future of Bwipo at Fnatic is currently uncertain, the player is exploring free agency in several roles as told by several sources.”

Bwipo might be continuing with a different League of Legends roster during 2022 Spring Split

What puts a lot of weight behind Wooloo’s claims is the fact that right after the Worlds exit, Bwipo went on to Twitter to open up about some of the issues he was having behind the scenes during the competition.

Fnatic’s star AD carry Elias "Upset" Lipp, not being able to play in the event coupled with Bwipo’s relationship problems with his significant other, was one of the reasons behind his lackluster performance in the League of Legends Worlds group stages.

In the Tweet, Bwipo opens up by saying:

“A day before we found out we weren’t going to be playing with our main lineup, we had no information about what was going on. I found out we weren’t going to be playing with the lineup we were supposed to. The one I invested my split into. The one Lena spent so much effort on, supporting me. I broke down in tears because I knew it was doomed. I didn’t know what to do. All our success came from our bot lane. Without it, I didn’t see a way.”

Fnatic's run in the 2021 League of Legends Worlds Championship was under a lot of mental pressure and uncertainty, and fans of the LEC will be pretty curious to see just which organization Bwipo ends up in in the next couple of weeks.

