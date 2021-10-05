Group C at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is probably the real group of death

League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to kick off on October 5, 2021. However, the main stage will start on October 11, and there are some exciting groups this time. Many have touted Group A as the group of death because FPX and Damwon KIA are playing together.

However, the reality is that the other two participants of Group A, including Rogue and, in all probability, Cloud 9, are the weaker teams. Therefore, if they do defeat FPX or Damwon, then it will be an upset.

On the other hand, Group C practically has no chances of an upset, which is possibly why it can be termed the real "group of death" instead of Group A.

Group C looks solid in League of Legends Worlds 2021

The concept of a "group of death" within League of Legends is often convoluted. This is because, in such a group, all the teams are of equal strength.

FPX and Damwon KIA in League of Legends are very strong, and they blow Rogue and, in all possibility, Cloud 9 out of the water. Even though Cloud 9 still has not qualified for the group stages, in all probability, they will clear play-ins and make it to Group A.

This is mainly because they cannot make it to Group B or D. After all, both of them have an American team present. Apart from that, HLE, who is also expected to qualify, cannot make it to Group A as Damwon KIA is also Korean. As per the League of Legends World Championships rules, one group cannot have two teams from the same region.

However, Group C at League of Legends Worlds 2021 has PSG Talon, RNG, Fnatic, and if HLE qualifies, they will be placed. None of these teams is at the level of FPX or Damwon KIA. However, when compared to each other, they are clearly on equal footing.

In group A, FPX and Damwon are favorites, Group B has T1 and EDG, and Group D has MAD Lions and Gen.G. This means that any other result will be considered an upset. Group C, on the other hand, has no clear favorites.

PSG Talon, Fnatic, RNG, and in all probability, HLE do not have the upper hand when compared in a head-to-head scenario

PSG won PCS even though the league has practically no competition. They also performed exceptionally well in the Mid Season Invitational 2021. Fnatic had an up-and-down season. However, once the playoffs started, they destroyed every bit of competition.

Fnatic defeated Misfits, Rogue and G2 Esports and only lost to MAD Lions in the finals of League of Legends' LEC. RNG are the current winners of the Mid Season Invitational despite having a rough summer split. HLE is no different as they barely sneaked into Worlds after a bumpy summer split at the LCK.

It is also important to note that if HLE does not make it by any chance, Group C will have three teams vying for the top spot compared to two teams in other groups.

So none of these teams have any significant advantage and who will make it out of this group is anybody’s guess. It will all come down to who has the upper hand on that particular day and who plays better League of Legends at the moment.

