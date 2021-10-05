RED Canids vs HLE League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head to head, live stream details, and more

The fourth game of the play-in stage on the second day of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be between RED Canids and HLE.

The former would have already faced LNG in game 2 of day 2. Therefore, it will be a hard run of matches for them as they face HLE right after. This game favors HLE more, considering their team strength and exposure.

RED Canids will need to pull off a miracle if they want to win this one. However, that is exactly what the Worlds is known for anyway.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of RED Canids vs HLE at Worlds 2021

Predictions

RED Canids had a bumpy ride to the Worlds 2021 as they barely managed to qualify for the playoff stage of CBLOL Split 2. However, they managed to win it nonetheless, and that is commendable.

HLE also did not sail into the mega event as they barely sneaked in after a loss against T1 in the regional qualifiers.

In terms of strength, HLE is superior due to the level of competition and teams they faced at the LCK. Therefore, this match should be an easy victory for them.

Head to head

RED Canids and HLE have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch

RED Canids vs HLE will be telecast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. Followers can also catch the series on the official LOL esports website on October 6.

Previous results

RED Canids’ previous game was against Rensga Esports at the finals of the CBLOL Split 2, which they won 3-1.

HLE’s previous match was against T1 in the LCK regional qualifier finals, where they lost 3-2.

League of Legends roster for RED Canids and HLE

RED Canids

Guilherme “Guigo” Ruiz

Gabriel “Aegis” Vinicius Saes de Lemos

Daniel “Grevthar” Xavier

Alexandre “TitaN” Lima dos Santos

Gabriel “Jojo” Dzelme de Oliveira

HLE

Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju

Park “Morgan” Gi-tae

Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon

Kim “yoHan” Yo-han

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

