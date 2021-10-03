Infinity vs RED Canids League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction, head to head, live stream details, and more

The play-ins for the League of Legends World Championships are set to start on October 5, 2021.

The second match on day one is going to be Infinity Esports vs RED Canids. Both of these teams might be new to many fans. However, they are quite unique in their approach towards League of Legends.

Therefore, in spite of being unknown within the scene as compared to some other big shot teams, there is a chance that they might surprise a few people regardless. Therefore, the predictions and further details of this match have been listed below.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of Infinity vs RED Canids at Worlds 2021

Infinity vs RED Canids League of Legends Worlds 2021 predictions

In terms of split performance, Infinity Esports had a brilliant regular season. The team managed to reach MSI 2021, where they were praised for their performances.

On the other hand, the RED Canids placed sixth in the regular season and ended up winning the playoffs. They have had an up and down season, and therefore it is impossible to predict how they will perform once the games begin.

All eyes will be on Grevthar from RED Canids and SolidSnake from Infinity (Image via League of Legends)

Overall, Infinity has a higher chance of winning in terms of international exposure and performance. They are way ahead of RED Canids.

Infinity vs RED Canids Head to Head results

Infinity and RED Canids have never faced each other in a professional match. This will be the first time both teams will go head to head against each other.

When and Where to watch Infinity vs RED Canids

Infinity vs RED Canids will be the second match in the League of Legends Worlds 2021. Fans can watch the match on the official website of lol esports or on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The match will air live on October 5.

Recent Results of Infinity and RED Canids

Infinity’s last match was against Estral Esports in a best-of-five series at the LLA Closing 2021 finals. They won the series 3-2.

RED Canids’ last match was in the finals of CBLOL 2021, where they faced Rensga esports and won the series 3-1.

League of Legends’ roster for Infinity and RED Canids

RED Canids

Guilherme “Guigo” Ruiz

Gabriel “Aegis” Vinicius Saes de Lemos

Daniel “Grevthar” Xavier

Alexandre “TitaN” Lima dos Santos

Gabriel “Jojo” Dzelme de Oliveira

Infinity

Mateo Alejandro “Buggax” Aroztegui Zamora

Diego “SolidSnake” Vallejo Trujillo

Cristian Sebastián “cody” Quispe Yampara

Matías “WhiteLotus” Musso

Gabriel “Ackerman” Aparicio

