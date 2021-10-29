League of Legends’ LEC 2022 season might witness the return of Perkz to Europe

Luka “Perkz” Pekrovic arguably the greatest European League of Legends player of all time.

He is currently playing for Cloud9 in North America. However, a recent rumor has surfaced that claims he might be looking for a move to Europe. This means that if everything goes according to plan, fans will be able to witness Perkz for the LEC 2022 season.

Perkz has fond memories of his time in Europe. Since the former's move to North America, neither of them have done well on League of Legends' international stage. With that being said, his return could herald a new era of European dominance.

Perkz’s return to Europe is ambitious and expensive for any League of Legends organization

Perkz could make a return to Europe (image via Liquipedia)

Perkz was a player for G2 Esports back in 2019 and 2020. Subsequently, he won the Mid-Season Invitational and also reached the finals at League of Legends Worlds 2019. With his nous and prowess, G2 Esports was one of the best teams in the world and arguably the greatest European side of all time.

However, he was sold to Cloud9 by the end of 2020 for a rumored $5 million price tag. Since he left for North America, Perkz has not had a lot of success. Other than winning the North American LCS spring split in 2021, his stint has been quite poor.

Samuel Freitas @hint227 @KingslayerLEC @Alphari @C9Perkz @RekklesLoL @Labrov12 @TeamVitality This could be the team to get EU back to finals. The sheer level of potential in an Alphari-Perkz-Rekkles team is unmatched, and the sup-jg duo does not let down. @KingslayerLEC @Alphari @C9Perkz @RekklesLoL @Labrov12 @TeamVitality This could be the team to get EU back to finals. The sheer level of potential in an Alphari-Perkz-Rekkles team is unmatched, and the sup-jg duo does not let down.

Meanwhile, Europe also did not do anything significant and was obliterated by the LCK teams at League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, as per rumors, Perkz has envisioned success on the continent and might be looking for a return.

With that being said, he is contracted with Cloud9 till 2023, meaning that it will cost a fortune to bring him back. The only clubs who can practically afford him are G2 Esports and Vitality. While the former seems like a dream destination, Perkz will have to move to the ADC role once again.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, in North America, he played as the midlaner. With that stipulation, Perkz's only prospect is Vitality. While this is all but speculation, fans will wait with bated breath for the 2022 season of League of Legends’ LEC.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul