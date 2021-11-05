Rumors suggest Hans Sama and Bjergsen will play for Team Liquid in League of Legends’ LCS Season 12

Team Liquid seems to be one of the North American teams looking to build a star-studded roster for Season 12 of League of Legends’ LCS.

Team Liquid will sign Hans Sama and Bjergsen to the roster as replacements for Tactical and Jensen, as per reliable rumors. This is a massive change for the North American squad as they are building a potential superteam alongside Vitality in Europe.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo It's true, as shared by @TravisGafford , Hans Sama 🇫🇷 is planned to be a part of Team Liquid next year, and so is Bjergsen It's true, as shared by @TravisGafford, Hans Sama 🇫🇷 is planned to be a part of Team Liquid next year, and so is Bjergsen https://t.co/2gIxu4AKpd

However, this is also bad news for European fans, as North America will snatch away one of their best players once again. It is hard to digest, considering it started well for Europe, especially after rumors suggesting the return of Perkz and Alphari to the LEC.

Hans Sama leaving for North America in his prime is crushing blow for the European League of Legends scene

Team Liquid’s roster seems to be finished with the potential signings of Bjergsen and Hans Sama. While the former has always been part of North America during his eight long years with TSM, Hans Sama has been a key component of Europe’s international relevance.

Rogue’s superstar is the best ADC in Europe, and after his stellar performance during the League of Legends Worlds 2021, many hoped he would join G2 Esports.

It seems, though, that Rogue blocked his move as they slapped an 8 million euro price tag on the Frenchman to prevent him from joining a direct rival.

Daniel Drakos @DanielDrakos Real talk, I will always support players that started in the LEC wherever they end up. I came to the LEC because it was the best option for me and I am so glad I did.



North American teams, however, do not care about money, and they are set to sign one of the best players that Europe has to offer. This definitely makes Europe a lot weaker, especially because Bwipo is also going to join Team Liquid after spending four long years with Fnatic.

Bjergsen, Bwipo, and Hans Sama will make Team Liquid a serious contender for the League of Legends Worlds 2022. TL had quite a strong team for 2021 as well, but they fell short in Group D of the World Championships.

Travis Gafford @TravisGafford Sources: Team Liquid have decided on their 2022 roster and plan to field



Bwipo

Santorin

Bjergsen

Hans sama

CoreJJ



Core is said to be eligible via green card for next year. Sources: Team Liquid have decided on their 2022 roster and plan to fieldBwipoSantorinBjergsenHans samaCoreJJCore is said to be eligible via green card for next year. https://t.co/mRMQIBrlbI

The North American League of Legends squad seems to have elevated their ambitions significantly as they do not want to play second fiddle to Europe or Asia anymore. They want to take over everything and become the western team that even the Asian teams will fear.

Superteams do not have an enjoyable history within League of Legends. Therefore, fans can only hope that it turns out well.

As of now, NA is winning the off-season by a mile as they keep getting stronger and stronger at the cost of Europe.

Edited by Ravi Iyer