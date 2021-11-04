Rumors suggest, League of Legends coach Dylan Falco to take over G2 Esports for upcoming LEC season

The G2 Esports League of Legends roster finally seems complete, according to rumors from reliable sources.

Dylan Falco is set to become the new G2 Esports coach for the 2022 season of the LEC that starts on January 14, 2021. Similarly, it seems that G2 Esports’ players for the upcoming season also seem to have been finalized.

However, every fan of the organization had doubts regarding who would be able to manage and lead a team with two rookies. The former head coach of FC Schalke 04 will replace Fabian Lohmann, who has had an illustrious career at the club.

G2 Esports fans are hopeful for the upcoming season of League of Legends European Championships (LEC)

Dylan Falco has previously coached top teams like TSM, Immortals, Fnatic, and Team EnvyUs. Under his reign, Fnatic was able to reach the finals of the League of Legends World Championships 2018. Being the coach of G2 Esports will not be an easy task, but his impressive track record is definitive proof of his skill.

Fabian Lohmann, G2 Esports’ previous coach, was also quite successful. With his guidance, G2 Esports won the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational trophy and reached the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2019. Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann was a key figure in the growth of G2 Esports which is arguably the best western team the world has ever seen.

IAMJERM - YouTube @I_am_jerm Appears the off-season is now over for G2



🇹🇷 🇩🇪 BrokenBlade

🇵🇱 Jankos

🇩🇰 Caps

🇪🇸 Flakked

🇧🇪 Targamas



🇨🇦 Dylan Falco



What do you think? (If this is the roster we see opening day 2022) Appears the off-season is now over for G2 🇹🇷 🇩🇪 BrokenBlade🇵🇱 Jankos🇩🇰 Caps 🇪🇸 Flakked🇧🇪 Targamas🇨🇦 Dylan Falco What do you think? (If this is the roster we see opening day 2022)

Apart from having a very successful year in 2018 with Fnatic, Dylan Falco is the perfect man for the job as he is known to be very good at coaching rookies. With new additions Targamas and Flakked also joining the team, G2 Esports needed someone who could guide them and create a winning atmosphere.

Under the leadership and guidance of Dylan Falco, Caps grew up to be arguably the best Western midlaner of all time. Dylan was coaching Caps' team when he won his iconic Vayne mid game.

LEC_MACHAMP🇪🇺 @LEC_MACHAMP



Dylan Falco and Rodrigo Oliveira were also very good on Schalke. @i_Eros_ I think people really underestimate this roster. BrokenBlade with good mid jgl will be scary. Flakked and Targamas look promising and G2 had plenty of tryouts with them.Dylan Falco and Rodrigo Oliveira were also very good on Schalke. @i_Eros_ I think people really underestimate this roster. BrokenBlade with good mid jgl will be scary. Flakked and Targamas look promising and G2 had plenty of tryouts with them.Dylan Falco and Rodrigo Oliveira were also very good on Schalke.

Dylan will definitely find it easy to mesh with the current team as Caps currently plays for G2 Esports. While Fnatic fans are angry that G2 Esports is getting one of their former team members back, Dylan Falco has been coaching Schalke 04 for almost three years now.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Even though his time at Schalke was not very illustrious, he certainly has the necessary ingredients needed to guide a star team like G2 Esports. Fans should feel excited about him as he could quite possibly lead G2 Esports’ new League of Legends roster to great heights.

Edited by Atul S