League of Legends fans voice frustrations after rumors suggest Flakked as new ADC for G2 Esports

League of Legends’ European juggernaut G2 Esports may have found the ADC replacing Rekkles in the 2022 season of the LEC.

Victor “Flakked” Lirola is probably set to take the reigns of the coveted ADC role at G2 Esports for the upcoming season of League of Legends’ LEC, according to reliable rumors. However, fans of the organization are not happy with this news and have already made it quite clear on various platforms.

Several fans of G2 Esports have claimed that the organization must surely be joking with this signing when Hans Sama is also available on the market.

They are already saying that Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther and Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski should leave the team as well since G2 Esports is set to miss out on a League of Legends World Championships spot once more with an incompetent bot lane.

G2 Esports signing Flakked is a gamble, but the player surely deserves support from League of Legends fans

Flakked has been part of the MAD Lions’ academy team since 2020. He has been quite good in terms of performance, even though nothing spectacular.

While his statistics are not that startling, the Spaniard is definitely a player who has earned the respect of analysts over the last two years.

However, G2 Esports is going to sign Raphael “Targamas” Crabbe as their support in the bot lane. This means that putting Flakked in creates a lot of inexperience.

The G2 bot lane will be at risk of losing out to experienced players during the League of Legends LEC 2022 season.

Meanwhile Woolite will keep stomping LFL without getting a chance in LEC, like wtf @LEC_Wooloo Flakked: Sometimes wins lane in ERL, doesn't even qualify for EUM, promoted to G2Meanwhile Woolite will keep stomping LFL without getting a chance in LEC, like wtf @LEC_Wooloo Flakked: Sometimes wins lane in ERL, doesn't even qualify for EUM, promoted to G2Meanwhile Woolite will keep stomping LFL without getting a chance in LEC, like wtf

It might be a weakness that other teams will exploit, which is probably the reason behind all the hate from the fans. However, it is also important to realize that G2 Esports has been trying out players for a long time now.

They have been scrimming with knockout qualified teams at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. Through those, G2 Esports has concluded that Flakked and Targamas are the best possible pros who have the synergy with the rest of the players.

Peter Dun @pcdv8r @g2norbilleusz Flakked/Targamas (if rumours true) are first players G2 have signed from ERLs since they made EU LCS/LEC. Normally they "acquire" players from other orgs and try to make it work. I loved working with Flakked, hope it works out for him, but G2 don't have development pedigree yet. @g2norbilleusz Flakked/Targamas (if rumours true) are first players G2 have signed from ERLs since they made EU LCS/LEC. Normally they "acquire" players from other orgs and try to make it work. I loved working with Flakked, hope it works out for him, but G2 don't have development pedigree yet.

While from fans’ point of view, Flakked does not have the star power of someone like Carl Martin “Rekkles” Erik Larsson or Steven “Hans Sama” Liv, no analyst has said a negative word about him. He deserves the support of League of Legends fans, at least until they see him play.

It is possible he might flop, and then fans can go after both Carlos Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of G2 Esports, and the players. However, hating and putting pressure on them even before a match has been played will create a hostile atmosphere around the team as well.

RIP G2 @CarlosR With Flakked and BrokenBlade? xDDD You will be Lucky to even be top 3 in LEC xDRIP G2 @CarlosR With Flakked and BrokenBlade? xDDD You will be Lucky to even be top 3 in LEC xD RIP G2

Flakked is not the best League of Legends player out there. However, he is someone who probably works best for G2 Esports. Several professionals have claimed that their new team with Flakked and Targamas is performing quite well in scrims.

Also, fans must remember that Hans Sama is under contract, so he might cost a fortune. Matyas “Carzzy” Orsag wants to play for Vitality, and therefore, there is no other option apart from Flakked available.

Tom #Worlds2021 @TomMatthiesen @d_micaaaa It's always a team effort. Alphari was the best top in LEC Summer 2020 and finished 10th @d_micaaaa It's always a team effort. Alphari was the best top in LEC Summer 2020 and finished 10th

League of Legends fans need to stay positive and support the team, which is what they need right now. It might be hard to see Vitality building a superteam with Perkz, Alphari, and Carzzy, but G2 Esports might be able to put up a fight and build something for the future.

