League of Legends’ Cafe Cutie skin line: Expected price, release date and more

A new set of skins will arrive within League of Legends along with the upcoming pre-season 2022 patch.

The new skin line is set to be known as Cafe Cutie and will feature six champions in total. Said list of champions includes Annie, Soraka, Gwen, Vladimir, Bard and Sivir. Riot Games has been going crazy with their sheer number of skin releases.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 West Studio handled ALL the Cafe Cutie splashes, they're pumping out splashes nonstop West Studio handled ALL the Cafe Cutie splashes, they're pumping out splashes nonstop https://t.co/uioZH1W8ck

Developers have already pumped up the number of skins in the final patches of season 11. However, there seems to be no intention of slowing down as Riot looks to keep up the momentum from pre-season 12 itself.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the upcoming Cafe Cutie skins

The new Cafe Cutie skin line is currently available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) for testing. Its approximate release date is in line with patch 11.23. The patch will serve as the onset of pre-season 2022. This means fans can expect the skins to arrive within the main game on 17 November 2021.

With that being said, the Cafe Cutie skins will be the first set to be released along with League of Legends' upcoming season. As of now, its price is unknown, however, an estimate can be made based on previous releases.

League of Legends #RiotXArcane 💥 @LeagueOfLegends Cafe Cuties have been spotted on the PBE! 🧁



Cafe Cutie Annie, Soraka, Vladimir, Gwen, Bard & Sivir! ☕ Cafe Cuties have been spotted on the PBE! 🧁Cafe Cutie Annie, Soraka, Vladimir, Gwen, Bard & Sivir! ☕ https://t.co/KmfMFhYvCu

The splash art of all the skins has not been released as of yet. Only Sivir, Soraka, Annie and Gwen have come to the fore.

With that being said, splash art and the estimated price of all pertinent skins has been listed below:

1) Cafe Cutie Annie

Cafe Cutie Annie (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

2) Cafe Cutie Soraka and Sivir

Cafe Cutie Soraka (left) and Cafe Cutie Sivir (Right) (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP each

3) Cafe Cutie Gwen

Cafe Cutie Gwen (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

4) Cafe Cutie Vladimir

The Splash Art for this skin is not yet available.

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

5) Cafe Cutie Bard

The Splash Art for this skin is not yet available.

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

Note: The prices mentioned in this article are estimated based on past releases. This is subject to change once the official confirmation arrives.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul