Bwipo is set to join Team Liquid for League of Legends LCS Season 12, as per rumors

According to reliable rumors, the first significant departure from Europe to North America in League of Legends is finally set.

Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau is set to join Team Liquid as a replacement for Alphari in season 12 of League of Legends’ LCS. Bwipo has been part of Fnatic for several years now, but it seems like Worlds 2021 was the last time they played together.

Bwipo leaving for Team Liquid is a significant loss for Europe as he has been one of the region's greatest players of all time. However, it was inevitable as he wanted to return to the toplane and there are no open slots within Europe.

Bwipo leaving Fnatic’s League of Legends roster marks the end of an era

Bwipo has been part of Fnatic's roster for almost four years now. He was a toplaner who played a significant role in the team reaching the finals of the League of Legends World Championships in 2018. He was dedicated to the club and a competitor like no other.

However, he switched to the jungle role in the 2021 season for the sake of his team. Along with Upset and Hylissang in the botlane, he became one of the most aggressive teams in all of Europe. His intelligent jungle pathing and quick adaptation to the role was a further demonstration of his genius.

However, it all fell apart during League of Legends Worlds 2021, where Bwipo’s problems took the better of him. He could not lead the team when they needed him the most, leading to a very problematic situation.

He made a Twitlonger explaining the situation, even though fans claimed he should have been stronger. He should have been the one that needed to carry the team’s morale when it fell apart after Upset’s departure due to urgent family problems.

It seems that his illustrious and brilliant four years at Fnatic had to end on a rough note as he will not sign a contract extension anymore. He will be joining Team Liquid and will play for the North American LCS from next season onwards.

This is the end of Bwipo's era and for sure, both Fnatic and European League of Legends fans will miss him a lot. He was a great player who showcased the best that the region had to offer. Hopefully, he will find success in North America and help Team Liquid achieve great feats in the future.

