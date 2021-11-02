The League of Legends LEC Season 12 roster shuffle: What to expect and what we know so far

Rumors regarding the roster shuffle for League of Legends’ LEC Season 12 have gained a lot of significance over the past few days.

This is one of the seasons that is set to change a lot of things and bring in a huge number of surprises. The major information has already started to flow in from very credible sources, even though they are still in the rumor stage.

Official confirmation may become available by the end of November. This is because with the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021 on November 6, the off-season will finally commence. Thereby, the clubs will be able to officially buy players for the next season.

It is important to remember that the information that has been provided below is based on rumors by trusted sources. However, they are still rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The teams considered are mainly the big ones that include G2 Esports, Fnatic, Vitality, MAD Lions and Rogue.

Vitality is set to be the new League of Legends superteam in the LEC for season 12

Amongst the teams who are making contacts and purchases, Vitality is probably the one that has caught everyone’s attention. The team is signing two of the biggest players of all time (namely Perkz and Alphari), and is making a team that should win everything. At least on paper.

However, fans are a bit skeptical of this. G2 Esports also made a super team in the 2021 season with Wunder, Mikyx, Caps, Rekkles and Jankos. Several people expected them to win Worlds, however, the team failed quite miserably.

Despite that, there is no reason to doubt Perkz and Alphari, as the former is a player who has quite a track record at the LEC. Perkz reached the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2019 and also won the Mid Season Invitational during his time with G2 Esports. Perkz, however, left for Cloud9 in 2020 with a record $5 million deal.

While he is joining a different team on his return to Europe, his name is enough to get LEC fans excited.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo This was the good news for LEC fans, now we watch the dominos falling and see who goes to NA This was the good news for LEC fans, now we watch the dominos falling and see who goes to NA

Therefore, fans of the LEC are happy to see them back. There is still a possibility that a few fresh talents from Europe might move to North America regardless. However, that is something which is inevitable.

The table below provides a culmination of the current rumors regarding the top five teams. This table was compiled by LEC Wooloo on his official Twitch channel.

VIT Fnatic MAD Lions Rogue G2 Esports Alphari Adam Armut Odoamne BrokenBlade Selfmade Razork Elyoya Inspired Jankos Perkz Nisqy Humanoid (might stay or be sold) Larssen Caps Carzzy Upset N/A Hans Sama (G2 trying to buy) Hans Sama/Flakked Labrov Hylissang Kaiser Trymbi Targamas

The details of each team have been provided below,

1. G2 Esports

Hans Sama has been heavily linked with a move to G2 Esports (Image via League of Legends)

Caps and Jankos have been retained by G2 Esports for the 2022 season of League of Legends' LEC. However, Brokenblade and Targamas are probably the new players to take over the reigns in the toplane and the support role within the team.

The ADC (Attack Damage Carry) role is still unclear as G2 Esports is currently trying to buy Hans Sama from Rogue. Hans Sama is the best ADC in Europe, therefore his purchase is a bit complicated, especially since he is still under contract.

Flakked is also an option, however, League of Legends fans are not very stoked about him.

The ADC role in G2 Esports has always been star-studded and bringing Flakked in puts the botlane at risk due to inexperience. Flakked also does not have the star power of Hans Sama and therefore, the complaints of the fans are understandable.

Wunder, Mikyx and Rekkles will be sold and that has been confirmed by their CEO Carlos Rodriguez. It is unclear where these three will move to, despite rumors that Rekkles might go to North America.

TSM FTX could be one of the teams that Rekkles might look to join if he indeed moves to NA. Rekkles’ situation is something that fans have been very excited about, however, it is also news that most leakers are tight lipped about.

2. Vitality

Perkz is set to be the key player in the Vitality superteam for 2022 season (Image via League of Legends)

Vitality is set to buy Perkz and Alphari from Cloud9 and Team Liquid for the 2022 season of League of Legends’ LEC. Perkz is one of the most decorated players in Europe, while Alphari is by far one of the best toplaners.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo [Sources] As shared by @anonimotum , Perkz & Alphari have found an agreement with Vitality and will play for them next year [Sources] As shared by @anonimotum, Perkz & Alphari have found an agreement with Vitality and will play for them next year https://t.co/bn54X9PT6J

There are also rumors that Carzzy is set to be the ADC of choice as both Vitality and Perkz rate him highly. Carzzy also makes the most sense as he is the best weakside ADC in Europe. Bringing him will allow Vitality to play around the toplane which Alphari requires a lot.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo [Sources] As part of their superteam plan, Carzzy 🇨🇿 is going to play for Vitality next year. [Sources] As part of their superteam plan, Carzzy 🇨🇿 is going to play for Vitality next year. https://t.co/uWsVp5HxBg

Selfmade and Labrov will remain on the team and will be paired with new players. If everything falls according to plan, Vitality will become the new superteam at League of Legends' LEC that might look to win it all in the 2022 season.

3. Fnatic

Bwipo is set to leave Fnatic with probable move to North America (Image via League of Legends)

Fnatic’s situation is extremely complicated as of now. Bwipo is set to leave the squad, which will create a massive gap in the League of Legends team. Adam will likely stay alongside Hylissang, who recently renewed his contract.

As of now, there are doubts regarding Nisqy and Upset’s situation. Upset will probably stay, however, Nisqy might leave and join a different team. It is still unclear and therefore, it is better for Fnatic fans to stay put and wait for more concrete information.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo [Rumour] Misfits Jungler Razork 🇪🇸 is expected to play for Fnatic in 2022. Bwipo won't play for Fnatic next year and is still exploring his options [Rumour] Misfits Jungler Razork 🇪🇸 is expected to play for Fnatic in 2022. Bwipo won't play for Fnatic next year and is still exploring his options https://t.co/aRbElvR5nu

Meanwhile, Razork is expected to join the team as a replacement for Bwipo in the jungle position. It is important to mention that Fnatic did try to buy both Perkz and Alphari. However, the shuffle didn't pan out due to financial constraints.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo I see a lot of people say that FNC Alphari + Perkz couldn't happen for money reasons or that it was just speculation, but no Fnatic really tried to get them I see a lot of people say that FNC Alphari + Perkz couldn't happen for money reasons or that it was just speculation, but no Fnatic really tried to get them

4. MAD Lions

There are rumors about Humanoid leaving MAD Lions and moving to North America (Image via League of Legends)

The only players who might stay with the champions of League of Legends' LEC 2021 season are Armut, Elyoya and Kaiser. There are no rumors regarding these three, even though it could change at any moment. On the other hand, Carzzy's move with Vitality looks like the most probable option so far.

Uppytee @uppytee @JamadaLoL Just hope that Humanoid, Hans and Inspired don't get leeched away by the LCS. We are not through the offseason yet! @JamadaLoL Just hope that Humanoid, Hans and Inspired don't get leeched away by the LCS. We are not through the offseason yet!

The biggest surprise is the team's midlaner Humanoid. Humanoid has been linked with a move to North America and this is something that will be disastrous for Europe, if it does happen. There is nothing concrete about this, however, LEC fans need to pray that the League of Legends star does not make this decision.

5. Rogue

Inspired and Hans Sama moving out off Rogue might spell doom for the team (Image via League of Legends)

As of now, Rogue is a team that seems to be breaking apart in every possible way. There is no news regarding Trymbi, Odoamne and Larssen. However, Hans Sama has been heavily linked with G2 Esports in the past few weeks.

There has also been news regarding Hans Sama’s departure to North America. However, League of Legends fans feel he is too young and way too good to do that. According to general consensus, only washed up players move to the North American region.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo @SpiddiL Yep the smiling LEC and crying LCS was for players moving back to EU, but REALLY good players imo, so I'm fine sending a few to NA personally, since it's kinda impossible to avoid @SpiddiL Yep the smiling LEC and crying LCS was for players moving back to EU, but REALLY good players imo, so I'm fine sending a few to NA personally, since it's kinda impossible to avoid

Rogue’s jungler Inspired has also been linked with moves to other teams in the LEC and to North America. Inspired has been as important a player as Hans Sama. Therefore, both of them leaving will be quite disastrous for the League of Legends team.

However, Rogue will also earn a lot of money, and therefore, there has been no news on the team blocking any moves as of yet.

