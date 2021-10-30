Rogue’s star Odoamne confirms health complications during his time at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu is a toplaner who plays for the LEC League of Legends team, Rogue.

Odoamne confirmed that while Rogue was still alive in the group stages of League of Legends Worlds 2021, he suffered severe health issues. This partly explains the reason behind his poor performance during the tournament.

Many fans have complained that the Romanian was the reason behind Rogue’s departure from the Worlds. Many felt that if he had performed well, Rogue would have been in the quarter-finals, not Cloud9.

Rich @RichsWrath The fans that were calling for Odoamne's head for a few BO1's against the best Toplaners in the World, are absolute clowns. He was the best western top all year.



Oh and now it turns out he was also sick? Meh couldn't even diff Kahn while on painkillers. What a bum eh lads? The fans that were calling for Odoamne's head for a few BO1's against the best Toplaners in the World, are absolute clowns. He was the best western top all year. Oh and now it turns out he was also sick? Meh couldn't even diff Kahn while on painkillers. What a bum eh lads?

Despite the criticism, he kept his health condition confidential so as not to raise any alarm while the event was under progress.

Odoamne was hospitalized just before League of Legends Worlds 2021

Rogue was one of the worst-performing teams at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. They managed to win just three games in the entirety of the group stages. However, those wins were primarily credited to Rogue’s ADC Hans Sama and their jungler Inspired.

Odoamne was one of the best toplaners during the Summer Split of the LEC 2021 season. He was supposed to be the one that held their ground against titans like Khan and Nuguri at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

However, for some reason, it looked like the 26-year-old had forgotten how to play the game and kept making basic mistakes.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo [Rumour] Rogue's Toplaner Odoamne was hospitalized during the preparation for worlds 2021. Sources confirm, adding that he had to play group stage under painkillers [Rumour] Rogue's Toplaner Odoamne was hospitalized during the preparation for worlds 2021. Sources confirm, adding that he had to play group stage under painkillers https://t.co/Z1Lg08hXBv

This led to a lot of criticism from the fans even though neither the players nor the organization ever commented on anything. Almost two weeks after Rogue’s exit from the competition, LEC Wooloo has confirmed that Odoamne was hospitalized during preparations for Worlds 2021.

In fact, he was playing the entire tournament with painkillers and therefore could not perform to his full potential. This is very similar to FunPlus Phoenix’s jungler Tian, who also had mental health issues and a wrist injury leading to abysmal performances.

Andrei Pascu @Odoamne @LEC_Wooloo It’s true and he asked me about it, I did not go public with this cause of worlds and not wanting to talk about this during the tournament but there’s nothing wrong with him saying this @LEC_Wooloo It’s true and he asked me about it, I did not go public with this cause of worlds and not wanting to talk about this during the tournament but there’s nothing wrong with him saying this

This just shows how much players like Odoamne and even Tian care for their fans and their teams. They tried their best; however, fans want the best results, which is sometimes impossible.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Odoamne is an excellent League of Legends player, and he is by far one of the best European toplaners. Hopefully, he will recover soon and be able to play at the level he is known for.

Edited by Ravi Iyer