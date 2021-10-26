Recent LPL rumors suggest that FunPlus Phoenix will have a new League of Legends roster next split

LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) unfortunately had one of the most disappointing tournament runs during the recent League of Legends 2021 World Championships.

They were definitely one of the tournament favorites heading into the competition. Unfortunately, the roster managed to secure an early exit from the competition and was eliminated in the group stages itself.

FPX went 0-4 during the second round robin of groups and were the only other LPL team along with LNG to not have made their way to the play-offs.

Rita @cutebchu [LPL Rumour] FPX will have a new roster next split.1/3FPX allows Doinb and Nuguri to find teams. Meanwhile, a LCK team have already contacted Nuguri with a price. For the insider’s prediction, they will leave FPX, and their choices are unknown. [LPL Rumour] FPX will have a new roster next split.1/3FPX allows Doinb and Nuguri to find teams. Meanwhile, a LCK team have already contacted Nuguri with a price. For the insider’s prediction, they will leave FPX, and their choices are unknown. https://t.co/qSP7lJDUZV

But there might be even more trouble brewing for the current roster, as recent rumors suggest that the organization itself might invest in a whole new roster for League of Legends season 12.

With the Spring Split scheduled to take place at the beginning of 2022, LPL fans might witness a complete roster overhaul for FPX during the pre-season.

FPX Nuguri might be headed to the League of Legends LCK

Rita @cutebchu 2/3As for FPX’s botlane, even their contracts will be expired next year, someone will contact them about transferring the team for sure. It is hard to predict they will stay or not. 2/3As for FPX’s botlane, even their contracts will be expired next year, someone will contact them about transferring the team for sure. It is hard to predict they will stay or not.

While the rumors were not able to confirm what decision the organization will be taking for their bot lane duo of Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song and Lin "Lwx” Wei-Xiang, what it was able to mention was the fate of the other three League of Legends players.

The rumor stated that FPX has allowed their mid-laner Kim "Doinb" Tae-sang and top-laner Jang "Nuguri" Ha-gwon to seek opportunities elsewhere.

It also mentions that Nuguri might have already gotten an offer from an LCK team and he may be going back to Korea at the start of the new season.

Some League of Legends fans feel that he may be returning to DAMWON KIA after their current top-laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha retires later this year. However, there is no solid evidence pointing towards that fact, and it’s too soon to comment on how things will turn out before the preseason.

Rita @cutebchu 3/3There are no updates about Tian. He deleted his weibo posts, changed icon and background pic and it makes me worrying about him. Compares with match, I hope he can take care of his body and adjust his condition to the best form.credit to m.weibo.cn/7277232894/469… 3/3There are no updates about Tian. He deleted his weibo posts, changed icon and background pic and it makes me worrying about him. Compares with match, I hope he can take care of his body and adjust his condition to the best form.credit to m.weibo.cn/7277232894/469…

As for FPX’s current jungler Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang, sources have revealed that he has deleted his Weibo posts, and has also changed his icon and background picture in the Chinese microblogging website. The rumor source feels that out of all the players, Tian seems to be showing the most signs of concern.

It’s important to keep in mind that no matter how plausible the rumors sound, they should not be taken as hard facts, and League of Legends fans should wait for an official statement from FPX before jumping to any wild conclusions.

