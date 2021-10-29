Is the League of Legends LEC transfer market relying on 4 players to trigger a domino effect?

The transfer market for the League of Legends LEC 2022 season has already begun to heat up. As things stand, there are probably four players whose decision might trigger a domino effect within the market.

These pros are rumored to be Alphari, Carzzy, Hans Sama, and Perkz. They are some of the best players in the world in their respective positions.

Therefore, the decisions they make will be crucial towards how the transfer market takes shape. It is essential to remember that everything is a rumor. However, a lot is happening and will only be revealed when the time comes.

What is the domino effect, and how do four players affect it in the League of Legends LEC transfer market?

The domino effect is a concept when one decision ends up triggering a variety of other choices. As of now, the four most prominent players in the market are Perkz, Alphari, Hans Sama, and Carzzy, who are looking for teams in the LEC.

Their decisions will ultimately decide what every team within the League of Legends LEC does in the market. It might sound a bit confusing, but an effort can be made to explain the concept clearly.

For instance, suppose the biggest teams in the LEC are G2 Esports and Fnatic. These are the sides every League of Legends player dreams of, and both have first, second, and third choices for every position.

Consider for a moment that G2 Esports has Hans Sama and Carzzy as the first and second options, respectively. Since it is the most prominent organization in the LEC, other players will still be looking to join its roster.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo So yes this was Perkz, a lot of teams are waiting for his decision and a lot of players won't move until then So yes this was Perkz, a lot of teams are waiting for his decision and a lot of players won't move until then

If Hans Sama decides to join G2 Esports, then that leaves Carzzy open for a different team. Once this happens, Hans Sama creates a vacancy in Rogue and Carzzy makes one in MAD Lions.

Now, those teams can look at the second and third choices of G2 Esports or Fnatic.

However, until and unless the players decide, teams cannot buy, and until that happens, the domino effect does not occur. In other words, the biggest names and sides always control the flow of pros within the market, and that is how it usually goes within League of Legends.

Erik Wessén @Treatz People are not ready for the spice levels that this offseason will offer 🔥🌶️😤 People are not ready for the spice levels that this offseason will offer 🔥🌶️😤

The departure of Hans Sama is unclear, while Carzzy is confirmed to be leaving according to various sources. Perkz is looking to return to Europe, with Alphari joining him as well.

The destination of these League of Legends stars is a mystery, and only the biggest and most ambitious teams will have them.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As has been forecast by many analysts, the transfer market for the 2022 season is set to be very spicy. Therefore, fans can start gathering their popcorn buckets as it will be a long night in the off-season of League of Legends' LEC.

Edited by Ravi Iyer