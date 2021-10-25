MAD Lions co-owner criticizes Carzzy saying "doesn't have the level" after loss to DAMWON KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2021

MAD Lions was the final European team to be eliminated from League of Legends Worlds 2021.
It seems, though, that the co-owner, Revenant, did not like the result. He publicly criticized MAD Lions’ ADC (Attack Damage Carry) Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság for being poor. He said that Carzzy simply does not have the level and he feels bad that the rest of his team has to carry him.
This, however, did not end well as Revenant was severely criticized by the League of Legends community. MAD Lions even released a statement saying Revenant was not part of the management team, despite owning shares of the esports organization.
MAD Lions put up a strong fight against DAMWON KIA in the quarter-finals. However, it ultimately fell short against the reigning world champions who is looking to retain the title. Despite that, everyone praised MAD Lions for the team's effort and showered it with best wishes for the future.
MAD Lions’ co-owner Revenant gets smashed by the League of Legends community for comments on Carzzy
Carzzy has been one of the best ADC players in Europe. He was instrumental in MAD Lions’ dominating runs during the summer and spring split of the LEC, which the team ended up winning.
While it is true that it might have won a game in the best-of-five series against DAMWON KIA, it is important to remember that it would not have mattered. DAMWON KIA is probably one of the best League of Legends teams of all time, and losing to it should be a stepping stone for future success.
However, MAD Lions’ co-owner felt that was not the case as he said that Carzzy should have been replaced. He made a tweet regarding this and deleted it almost instantly as the community came crashing down on him.
MAD Lions’ official twitter handle posted a statement saying Revenant was not part of the management team. However, Revenant has the word “owner” in his bio and he is a shareholder in the organization. Therefore, technically, he is part of the management team and owns a small portion of the company.
Revenant, however, made a fresh tweet with a less insulting tone, even though it was still a criticism of the League of Legends player. The community came in support of Carzzy saying that it was derogatory and a formal apology was needed.
Fans, coaches, casters and analysts within the League of Legends community support Carzzy and have mentioned that publicly shaming one of the best players in Europe without proper knowledge of the game is truly disrespectful. Even Carzzy himself tweeted that he does not care if some random shareholder of the club feels he is not good enough.
Also Read
There have been strong rumors about Carzzy leaving the team and it is possible he will join G2 Esports. It does not matter though as Carzzy is a great League of Legends player and the best weak-side ADC in Europe. Fans believe he will succeed regardless of where he goes.
Q. Do you agree that Carzzy is one of the best ADC in Europe?
Yes
No