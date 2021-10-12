G2 cleans house: Benches Rekkles, Wunder, Mikyx, Grabbz, and Nelson

Following a somewhat disappointing season from G2 Esports, owner Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago released a video earlier today addressing the current state of his team and what the road looks like moving forward. Right out of the gate, Carlos expressed the difficulty of his decision and the numerous hours that he underwent with everyone on the G2 staff before concluding. Apart from Fnatic in Season 1 of League of Legends, G2 has been the best team from the LEC. This is in terms of the biggest international event (Worlds).

G2 has made it to the top 4 in the Worlds tournament for three straight years before 2021, finishing as the runner-up behind FunPlus Phoenix in 2019. However, the team has gone downhill in a hurry and didn't even qualify for the 2021 Worlds as MAD Lions, Rogue, and Fnatic took the three LEC spots. G2's owner retraced the thought of rebuilding several times in his video, stating how everything will change. Despite the denial of roster changes, the rumours appear to be true.

G2 to build from the ground up heading into next season

As of now, G2 has benched popular starters Martin "Wunder" Nordahl Hansen in the top lane, Martin "Rekkles" Larsson as their ADC, and Michael "Mikyx" Mehle playing support. Head Coach Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann and Strategic Coach Sng "Nelson" Yi-Wei have also been sidelined to make room for further changes. Wunder and Mikyx have been with G2 for many years, making them signature players during their Worlds runs from 2018-2020. Now, G2 is looking to trade and ultimately rebuild their program after such a downfall.

Riot Games analyst Marc "Caedrel" Robert Lamont released his opinion on the moves from G2 Esports and offered a bit of insight into who he thinks will replace the benched players. He also mentioned that Wunder is still a good player and might not deserve being removed from the starting position.

G2's roster is about to be turned on its head, creating an entirely new face for the team except mid-laner Rasmus "Caps" Borregaard Winther and jungler Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski. They seem to be interested in pulling in players from all over.

Such a drastic change for G2 may not lead to direct results in the next year, as sometimes it takes a while to mould multiple new players into a working, coordinated team. G2's playing for the long haul and are trying to avoid making any crucial mistakes like giving Luka "Perkz" Perkovic away, as many G2 fans believe.

It's unclear who exactly will come in for G2 and fill those massive gaps left behind by the veteran players and coaches, but expect some well-known faces to join them. Stay tuned into G2 Esports's social media pages to find all of the information as soon as they release it to the public.

