League of Legends' LEC rumors suggest Targamas as a replacement for Mikyx in the G2 support role

League of Legends’ European giant G2 Esports have probably made their first signing for the LEC 2022 season.
After a lot of speculation, it seems Raphael “Targamas” Crabbe is their first acquisition. He is arriving as a replacement for Mikyx. If the rumors are correct, then G2 Esports have started the rebuilding process for their League of Legends team with a support role.
Despite being a rookie, Targamas is quite highly rated as a League of Legends player, with many celebrating his precocious talent. However, filling into Mikyx’s shoes is not going to be easy. Regardless, this signing can help G2 Esports overhaul their structure and ethos.
League of Legends: Targamas' raw yet prodigious talent provides a lot of flexibility for G2 Esports in the ADC role
Targamas is undoubtedly inexperienced when it comes to high-level professional League of Legends. He is currently part of League of Legends’ LFL team Karmine Corp, with his contract expiring on 14 October 2021.
As per rumors, Targamas has been allowed to speak with other teams. With that being the case, he gave tryouts for G2 Esports. Interestingly, the Mid Season Invitational 2019 champions reckoned that he could fill in the gap left by Mikyx.
However, despite being a rookie, he has the skills to be part of a big team. He has been the standout performer for his side in the LFL and was instrumental in their victory in the European Masters 2021.
Apart from that, Targamas is quite versatile and can dovetail with any of G2 Esports' ADC recruits. While there are currently three options available in the market, a decision has yet to be made.
Hans Sama, Carzzy and Flakked are three players being eyed by G2 Esports. Carzzy will not cost them any money as his contract expires in November, however, Hans Sama does have a buyout which G2 Esports can instantly trigger.
However, this is just speculation and no official confirmation will come before mid-November when the contracts begin to expire.