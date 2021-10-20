League of Legends preseason 12 rune updates: Lethal Tempo rework will be turbo-boosting AD carries

League of Legends preseason 12 is a few patches away and the developers are gearing up to introduce a significant number of changes to shake up the game.

One of the most important updates coming in the upcoming season is the rework to the Lethal Tempo and Glacial Augment keystones. Developers will also introduce First Strike.

Riot Games opened up about some of the changes that players can look forward to with this preseason update in a recent tweet.

Apart from changes to some of the rune keystones, there will be new Mythic Items and two new dragons, Hextech and Chemtech.

The League of Legends preseason 12 update is expected to go live on November 17, with patch 11.23. This will be the second-to-last version update of the year.

League of Legends AD carries to get a significant boost with the new Lethal Tempo remake

Mang0Mongo @Mang0Mongo @Dekurage @LeagueOfLegends Wtf? They are just turbo buffing adcs? Thats really the only class who doesn't get any HP items even mages tend to go cosmic right now lol @Dekurage @LeagueOfLegends Wtf? They are just turbo buffing adcs? Thats really the only class who doesn't get any HP items even mages tend to go cosmic right now lol

In their roadmap, League of Legends developers noted the following changes that the Lethal Tempo Keystone will be receiving once the preseason goes live:

Gain attack speed for six seconds when striking at least one enemy champion with each attack. This effect stacks up to six times

While this effect is at its cap, also gain attack range and increase your attack speed cap to 3.0

An increased range and attack speed cap will provide a lot of AD carries and give a significant boost to late and early game DPS numbers.

Until now, champions like Vayne, Xayah, Caitlyn, and Miss Fortune had to rely on Keystone like Fleet Footwork, Press the Attack, Hail of Blades, and Arcane Comet situations.

The Lethal Tempo rework will allow players to have a main keystone to rely on, which will also be a much more durable option for most match-ups.

Also Read

The rune will act as a turbo-boost for carries in late-game team fights and League of Legends players who will be able to hit champions consistently will be able to make the most out of it.

This is a much-required quality-of-life upgrade for botlaners like Vayne, who already struggles with her auto-attack range.

Edited by Srijan Sen