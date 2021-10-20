League of Legends preseason 12: Everything to know about the upcoming 'Objective Bounty' system

The League of Legends preseason 12 is just a couple of patches away, and Riot Games has already drafted up a roadmap of some of the things that players can expect from the new season.

Apart from new Mythic Items and the addition of the Hextech and Chemtech dragons, the League of Legends developers will also be introducing a new bounty system. This new in-game mechanic will allow teams that are behind and late-game compositions to stay relevant in the game longer and not get snowballed into a defeat.

In the preseason 12 PBE preview, Riot showed a roadmap on some of what the new bounty system is going to look like.

This new 'catch-up' mechanic will reduce a lot of the snowball effect that became prevalent in season 11 and allow teams who are a bit behind on gold or have a late-game team composition to mount a comeback.

Objective Bounty system in League of Legends preseason 12

The upcoming League of Legends preseason 12 bounty system will be determined by four different factors and will be monitored in-game. The factors are:

Experience lead

Gold Led

Dragon Lead

Turret lead

If the team that is behind continues to struggle to stay relevant in the game, then the bounties on objectives around the map will increase by a maximum of 60%.

The base amount of additional gold that teams can receive when taking an objective that has an active bounty is as follows:

Baron/Elder Dragon takedowns get 500 gold

Dragon/Rift Herald takedowns get 500 gold

Outer turret takedowns get 250 gold

Inner turret takedowns get 400 gold

Base turret takedowns get 400 gold

Additionally, the objective bounties will come with an initial timer of 15 seconds on when they are coming live, with an extra 15 seconds of lingering time when falling off. However, this timer will get extended if the team that is behind is in combat with the objective that has an active bounty.

Hence, the timer will extend when the team is trying to take down a tower or fighting the Baron Nashor, Dragon, or Rift Herald.

The League of Legends preseason 12 update is expected to go live on November 17, with patch 11.23. This will be the second-to-last patch update of the year.

