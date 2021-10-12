Damwon Gaming's BeryL casually plays Genshin Impact before dominating FPX in LoL Worlds

Genshin Impact has become an incredibly popular game, and players from around the world have been spending tons of time in the world of Teyvat. Surprisingly, even a world champion like Damwon Gaming's BeryL has to take time to play Genshin, even during an important practice time.

Genshin Impact might just be his secret warmup tool, as BeryL performed in a dominating fashion during the game between Damwon Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix. BeryL has had a long history of playing Genshin Impact before and after huge professional games, and fans are reacting to this latest game with amusement.

BeryL of Damwon Gaming enjoys playing Genshin Impact

Tien @TienHo BeryL playing Yuumi so he can play Genshin Impact at the same time #Worlds2021 BeryL playing Yuumi so he can play Genshin Impact at the same time #Worlds2021 https://t.co/uNADlENQoB

Damwon Gaming's latest performance versus FunPlus Phoenix was an incredible one, as all the members of DWG showed their dominance during the game. Many fans did notice an interesting pick, however, as BeryL chose to first pick Yuumi as his support of choice.

The Flying Cat is a champion that doesn't require players to move on their own, freeing up their hands to hit skillshots and heal their team. Supporters of the team and professional casters are poking fun at BeryL for first picking Yuumi, though she is a hot pick for many professional supports as her powerful heals and crowd control abilities provide some amazing benefits.

BeryL has been obsessed with Genshin Impact for a long time, playing the game nonstop even as far back as his victory in Worlds 2020. After his stunning win on the grand stage, BeryL dropped a huge amount of cash on the game, likely to celebrate the victory with a ton of Primogems.

It seems like the game is definitely helping him out, as he's been playing it during the precious Solo-Queue practice time afforded to players in between games. It must be working, as his skills and amazing support are definitely still there.

Will BeryL keep playing Genshin Impact during Worlds?

Dexter @CEOofReines Brother Beryl is playing Genshin with his C2 Ei instead of practicing Solo Queue Brother Beryl is playing Genshin with his C2 Ei instead of practicing Solo Queue

Seemingly, playing Genshin doesn't seem to be affecting his gameplay at all, and we might see even more powerful picks from BeryL as he confidently dominates in the lane.

Damwon Gaming has returned to the Worlds as reigning champions, and if they intend on defending their title, Damwon will need all the advantages they can get. If they do win another championship, fans might even see Yuumi getting the special team skin this year.

With Yuumi and Draven tearing through team scrims, it's likely that the flying cat will be making more appearances during this year's tournament. The Worlds 2021 finals will take place November 6.

Genshin Impact is a popular game, and even the best of the best are playing it. Fans of both Genshin and LoL won't want to miss out on future DWG games to see BeryL destroy his opponents.

Edited by R. Elahi