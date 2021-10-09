Genshin Impact 2.2: Hu Tao and Thoma banner release date, update pre-installation time revealed

Genshin Impact 2.2 is just around the corner, and two powerful Pyro polearm users will appear on its banners. Hu Tao and Thoma will both be featured in the 2.2 update, with Thoma's first appearance coinciding with Hu Tao's rerun.

These two characters are very popular in the Genshin community, and many fans will want to wish on the upcoming Moment of Bloom rerun. They can find out when the banner will go live here and prepare to summon these amazing characters in the 2.2 update.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Hu Tao and Thoma release date

AE Entropy @AeEntropy 2.2 Banners, Childe rerun followed by Hu Tao rerun with Thoma. 2.2 Banners, Childe rerun followed by Hu Tao rerun with Thoma. https://t.co/YcUieZYZuq

Genshin Impact 2.2 will feature two reruns during its duration, with Childe and Hu Tao both reappearing as featured 5-star characters. These two have been featured before in past Genshin Impact updates, and are now taking center stage again for players who might have missed out.

Hu Tao's banner in particular is of interest to many, as the new 4-star character Thoma is set to appear on it. Thoma wields a Polearm and a Pyro vision, similar to Hu Tao, though his kit is set to be far more support-oriented.

Fans will definitely want to make sure they summon on the Moment of Bloom rerun when it releases.

The Moment of Bloom rerun is set to be the second banner of the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, meaning it will take place after the Farewell to Snezhnaya banner is released on October 13. This means that Hu Tao's rerun should fall three weeks afterward, on November 3.

Fans won't have to wait too long to summon for both Thoma and Hu Tao once the Moment of Bloom event banner begins.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Preload time revealed

Pre-installation for the newest update to Genshin Impact will be available pretty soon, as an in-game notice has revealed that the preloading will begin on October 11, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

This gives fans a few days to clear up some space and prepare for the new update, as Genshin Impact's updates continue to grow in size.

With tons of new events coming and some easy rewards to claim, players won't want to miss out on the new Into the Perilous Labyrinth update when it releases on October 13.

Genshin Impact's latest update is almost here, and players will definitely want to preload to be ready for its release.

