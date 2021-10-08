Full list of platforms where Genshin Impact can be played

Genshin Impact is an incredibly popular game that is available on several different platforms. Thanks to the game's cross-save functionality, fans can play it at home and then take it on the go to continue their adventures.

With the ability to bring one's journey with them on PC, mobile and console, there are tons of options when it comes to playing Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: List of platforms

Genshin Impact's latest update will be released soon, and many new players are trying out the game as its first anniversary comes to a close. With such an influx of users, capitalizing on the game's multi-platform options is important.

Here are all the places where players can enjoy the hit game as of update 2.2.

1) Genshin Impact on PC

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Welcome to the world of Teyvat!Head over to Genshin Impact's Official Site to download the game >>> #GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Genshin Impact servers are now online across multiple platforms (PS4, iOS, Android, and PC).Welcome to the world of Teyvat!Head over to Genshin Impact's Official Site to download the game >>> genshin.mihoyo.com/en Dear Travelers,Genshin Impact servers are now online across multiple platforms (PS4, iOS, Android, and PC).

Welcome to the world of Teyvat!Head over to Genshin Impact's Official Site to download the game >>> genshin.mihoyo.com/en#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ZjDEBROyeh

Players have several options when it comes to downloading Genshin Impact on PC. The easiest one is through the game's official launcher, which they can find on the miHoYo website.

Once the download is complete, the launcher will install the game and allow for easy preloading along with installation of future updates.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames The brand-new open-world action RPG title, Genshin Impact, will be arriving on the Epic Games Store on June 8th! Travelers can now head over to the Epic Games Store and add Genshin Impact to their wishlist. 👀Redemption Code: GenshinEpic The brand-new open-world action RPG title, Genshin Impact, will be arriving on the Epic Games Store on June 8th! Travelers can now head over to the Epic Games Store and add Genshin Impact to their wishlist. 👀Redemption Code: GenshinEpic https://t.co/u3p7764Kpn

Another option for PC players is to download the game through the Epic Games launcher. This option is definitely useful for fans of Fortnite who already have the Epic Games launcher installed.

The launcher allows easy access to tons of games, making this even more convenient. Both installation methods allow for PC players to hop into Genshin's open world whenever they want.

2) Genshin Impact on Mobile

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Pre-order on the App Store:

Pre-register on the Google Play Store: The pre-registration pages for Genshin Impact are already up on the App Store and Google Play Store. Please head on down there to pre-register >>>Pre-order on the App Store: apps.apple.com/app/id15177836… Pre-register on the Google Play Store: play.google.com/store/apps/det… The pre-registration pages for Genshin Impact are already up on the App Store and Google Play Store. Please head on down there to pre-register >>>

Pre-order on the App Store: apps.apple.com/app/id15177836…

Pre-register on the Google Play Store: play.google.com/store/apps/det…

Downloading Genshin Impact on mobile is pretty simple, as all fans need to do is head to their respective app stores. The game does pack a pretty hefty weight in terms of storage, and one may want to make sure they have enough capacity on their device.

For Android users, heading to the Google Play Store is generally the easiest way to pick up the game. Once the base file has been downloaded, it will begin installing additional updates, so patience is key.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Genshin Impact will come to the Galaxy Store on June 9, 2021, 06:00 (UTC+8). Travelers using Android can download Genshin Impact through the Galaxy Store, and venture into the world of Teyvat alongside Travelers on other platforms. #GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Genshin Impact will come to the Galaxy Store on June 9, 2021, 06:00 (UTC+8). Travelers using Android can download Genshin Impact through the Galaxy Store, and venture into the world of Teyvat alongside Travelers on other platforms.#GenshinImpact

Gamers on Samsung phones can also opt to download the game from the Galaxy Store. While Google Play does offer extra bonuses for P2W (play-to-win) players, some may prefer the Galaxy Store option.

App Store @AppStore We all needed new ways to find adventure in 2020. Genshin Impact offered players a stunningly beautiful, ever-expanding universe to explore together.Congratulations to @GenshinImpact for winning iPhone Game of the Year! #Bestof2020 Play Genshin Impact: apple.co/GenshinImpact We all needed new ways to find adventure in 2020. Genshin Impact offered players a stunningly beautiful, ever-expanding universe to explore together.Congratulations to @GenshinImpact for winning iPhone Game of the Year! #Bestof2020Play Genshin Impact: apple.co/GenshinImpact https://t.co/ihJZmKKohf

For those on Apple phones, installing the game is as simple as heading to the App Store and tapping the download button. Additionally, it has been lauded by the App Store, winning Game of the Year and having a healthy playerbase.

The game runs well on newer Apple products, and fans should have an easy time beginning their journey.

3) Genshin Impact on PlayStation

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers, the native PlayStation®5 version of Genshin Impact is now available for download! Click here to download or learn more about PS5 version: Dear Travelers, the native PlayStation®5 version of Genshin Impact is now available for download! Click here to download or learn more about PS5 version:

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/7yKa1zgztk

Downloading Genshin Impact on PlayStation consoles is pretty easy, as long as fans know how to use the PlayStation store. Players just need to use the search option and the game should pop up quickly.

From there, it's just a matter of selecting the Add to Library button and downloading the files.

Due to extensive support, the game runs well on these devices.

Genshin Impact isn't available on Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

Click to check out the latest trailer >>> #Liyue #GenshinImpact Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.Click to check out the latest trailer >>> youtu.be/gGMvTL9AedQ Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.

So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

Click to check out the latest trailer >>> youtu.be/gGMvTL9AedQ#GenshinImpact #Liyue https://t.co/paOYBrFqcY

Unfortunately, Genshin Impact has yet to make its way to Xbox or Nintendo Switch. The game was announced for the latter console way before its launch, but even after a full year, it still hasn't been released.

Perhaps it will arrive on these new consoles before the next anniversary.

Genshin Impact is an easy-to-access game with a ton of depth, and fans can sink hours and hours into its huge world. They can use this guide to begin their journeys. Coupled with that, they can return to read any of the other helpful guides concerning walkthroughs, builds, lore, and everelse.

