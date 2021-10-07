How to get 'The Stranding of the Beagle' secret achievement in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has tons of hidden achievements scattered throughout its wide world, and unlocking them all can take players on a journey across regions. Luckily, "The Stranding of the Beagle" is a pretty simple achievement to unlock that players can find on Watatsumi Island.

They will need to unlock this achievement to inspect five notebooks scattered throughout the island to reveal a story with each installment. After reading all of the notebooks, fans can quickly get this hidden achievement, and they can read here for all the locations.

Genshin Impact: The Stranding of the Beagle achievement locations

The Stranding of the Beagle is a pretty simple achievement to unlock, as no real combat or puzzle-solving is needed to read the five Researcher's Notes required to grab the achievement. The most that you'd need is to have the teleport waypoints unlocked for your convenience.

These notes can be found in any order, and this list is in no particular order. Clearing out enemy camps along the way can make this easier, but for the most part it's a simple journey. Here are the five locations:

1) Suigetsu Pool

The first researcher's notes (Image via Genshin Impact/V4Van)

The first Researcher's Notes can be located at Suigetsu Pool, where the notes will be in a shaded area behind a rock and near a shrub. Reading it will give you progress on one out of the five notes you'll need for the achievement.

Suigetsu Pool is also full of treasure, so make sure to collect some while you are there.

2) The unnamed island south of Suigetsu Pool

The second set of notes (Image via Genshin Impact/V4Van)

The next set of notes can be found on an island to the south of Suigetsu Pool. This island also has a waypoint, and the notes can be found a short distance from them, under a tree and near an Electrogranum. Reading these notes will give another tick on the achievement, along with some more lore information.

3) Near Borou Village

The third set of notes (Image via Genshin Impact/V4Van)

These notes can be found very close to a waypoint to the north of Borou Village. These notes detail the nearby puzzle that functions similar to a Sudoku Puzzle. You can take on the puzzle for some easy chests, and reading these notes grants another point towards completing this achievement.

4) By the Mouun Shrine

The fourth set of notes (Image via Genshin Impact/V4Van)

The next set of notes can be found in a tent on the shores near Mouun Shrine. These notes have been protected from the weather and are sheltered in the camp that the researcher has used as a temporary resting place. By reading these notes, players are only one step away from getting this achievement.

5) On a cliff to the north of Mouun Shrine

The final set of notes (Image via Genshin Impact/V4Van)

From the previous set of notes, you can head north to grab the final one as it is perched on some boxes at the top of an outcropping. These notes, like the others, are protected by some shade under a tree and once they are read, you'll unlock the secret achievement for an easy five Primogems. As this achievement is so easy to achieve, there's no reason to miss out on it as your journey takes you through Watatsumi Island.

This spot also affords a great look at Sangonomiya Shrine, and is a nice place to take some screenshots.

Genshin Impact's world has many secrets to uncover, and this secret achievement is definitely worth grabbing.

