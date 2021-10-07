Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: New Thoma gameplay shows his passive talent and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 is right around the corner, and more leaks are surfacing about its gameplay from the latest update. This update will bring new quests, a new island, and the helpful fixer from Inazuma, Thoma.

Thoma has had quite a large fanbase, and the community is definitely happy to see him finally release in Genshin Impact 2.2. His useful passive abilities and powerful attacks make him a great unit to summon for, and thanks to some early leaks, fans can see them in action here.

Thoma passives and gameplay leaked in new Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks

The latest Genshin Impact 2.2 leak showcases Thoma alongside Childe and Kokomi in a Vaporize-focused team composition. While the team doesn't take on any foes, it does show off the potential of Thoma's amazing Elemental Burst.

Thoma's Elemental Burst, the Crimson Ooyori, allows him to create a shield that fires powerful waves of Pyro damage when allies attack. These consecutive attacks are similar to Xingqiu's Rain Swords, and they may play an amazing role in future team compositions.

Depending on the internal cooldown of Thoma's Elemental Burst, he may become a top-tier Vaporize support character.

Other Thoma leaks have seen his Normal Attack string shown off while he battles Childe in a test version of the game. Thoma's Elemental Skill and Burst both generate powerful Pyro element shields that can help him protect his teammates from harm, along with him dealing some Pyro damage.

Thoma looks to be a premiere character to fit into any Genshin Impact team that needs extra Pyro damage or shielding support. With Genshin Impact moving towards harder content and tougher enemies, shields may become even more important in the future, making Thoma a safe bet.

Thoma's fishing passive

One of Thoma's Passive Talents is Snap and Swing, and fans can see it in action in the earlier leaked video. This passive ability allows Thoma to have a chance to pull up two fish whenever he fishes in Inazuma. This useful passive allows for some extra quality of life changes for any anglers who make Inazuma their prime fishing spot. This will also help players who haven't yet caught enough fish to trade in for the powerful spear, The Catch.

Thoma looks to be a fantastic character to have on a team, and fans won't want to miss out on using him when he releases in Genshin Impact 2.2.

