Reputed Genshin Impact leaker shares possible roadmap for Albedo rerun and Gorou's release

Genshin Impact leaks may have provided a roadmap for the future releases of both Albedo's rerun and Gorou's release as a four-star character. These leaks come courtesy of UBatcha, a reputable leaker for the game who has previously given out tons of accurate information. These leaks detail some of the game's upcoming content, mainly focusing on the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. Fans of Albedo and Gorou will definitely be interested in this new roadmap. They can find out everything said so far about the upcoming rerun banner here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Albedo rerun banner featuring Gorou possibly revealed

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know. A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know.

Thanks to a new post from UBatcha, a reputable Genshin Impact leak source, it is believed that Gorou and Albedo will be appearing in the 2.3 update. Genshin Impact 2.3 is set to be the final update of 2021, and Albedo's rerun will fit around that timeframe. Albedo last appeared in December of 2020, and his return during the winter suits his original appearance. It was also said that Gorou will be alongside Albedo on his rerun banner, pairing the new Inazuma four-star with the acclaimed alchemist.

Gorou will likely remain a Geo Bow user when he releases in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. He was seen wielding a bow in the Inazuma storyline, and his Geo vision is also visible in-game. It's unknown exactly what Gorou's kit will be like, so fans will just have to wait for future leaks or official information to learn about his gameplay.

Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3

🍜 @itadori_png // genshin leaksuhh so maybe itto is in 2.3?!? // genshin leaksuhh so maybe itto is in 2.3?!? https://t.co/bu4MuTFKY3

The post also stated that Itto may be expected to appear in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update, headlining a banner of his own. Not much is known about Itto from a gameplay perspective other than he is likely a Claymore wielder. Lots of information about him can be found by traversing Inazuma and reading his messages left to longtime rival Kujou Sara, along with the voicelines from characters like Yoimiya and Sayu regarding him. He is said to use a male body type with a unique and frightening appearance and will likely be a powerful new addition to the game's roster.

Genshin Impact's 2.3 update plans to bring a ton of new content according to the leaked roadmap, and fans will definitely want to make sure they keep track of any upcoming info.

