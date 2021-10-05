Genshin Impact Facebook login stops working due to global outage; issue to be fixed ASAP

Genshin Impact fans may be finding some difficulty logging in if their account is tied to Facebook. As of the early hours of October 4, Facebook's global outage has affected many connected programs like Whatsapp, and is even preventing some Genshin players from accessing their accounts.

For those who have signed up for Genshin Impact with a Facebook account, there isn't much that can be done until Facebook completes its troubleshooting and brings the servers back online. Once the Facebook access issue is fixed, players should be able to launch their game once again.

Facebook @Facebook We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Genshin Impact players are unable to log in through Facebook

✨Lota✨ @Streliziacos Instagram is down so I thought I’d play Genshin to waste time, turns out I can’t log into Genshin cuz Facebook is down 🧍‍♀️ Instagram is down so I thought I’d play Genshin to waste time, turns out I can’t log into Genshin cuz Facebook is down 🧍‍♀️ https://t.co/MX1OSMPKtD

Many players who signed up for Genshin Impact accounts using a Facebook connection are now unable to play the game until Facebook gets back online.

Facebook suffered an outage some time earlier today, and all of its connected applications are also facing similar issues. Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger are suffering from connection issues, making many connected apps impossible to launch.

Without a proper workaround, fans can attempt to play from a different account or just play other games while they wait for Genshin Impact to return. Hopefully, there will be some compensation for all the Resin lost during this outage, though the chances do seem slim, as the issue is not Genshin Impact's fault.

miHoYo has released an official statement responding to the outage, though it hasn't provided a possible timeframe for a solution. With an unknown amount of time between now and the fix for Facebook's outage, fans may remain unable to play Genshin Impact for a while longer. They can stay tuned to Facebook's official Twitter account for new information on the situation and get an update when the servers get back up.

Facebook going down was unexpected, and its effect on Genshin Impact players is even more surprising. For players who signed up through Facebook, all that's left to do is wait until the site gets back online. As Genshin Impact's 2.2 update is just around the corner, fans can take this time to learn more about some of the upcoming additions.

