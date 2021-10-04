Genshin Impact 2.2 update to bring 4 new weapons, including Childe's signature bow

Genshin Impact is bringing four new weapons in its latest update, including one that is especially useful on Childe. Three of these weapons are from the latest set of Inazuman weaponry, and they all provide the same powerful passive ability.

Childe's signature bow, the Polar Star, also has an incredible passive that will boost his damage significantly. Players who want to grab some great weapons will definitely be interested in these four new additions to the game.

Fans can find out all about this new arsenal here.

Genshin Impact 2.2: New weapons revealed

Genshin Impact's 2.2 livestream has concluded and fans now have info about three upcoming 4-star weapons and Childe's new signature bow. These weapons are each very useful, and the new Polearm Wavebreaker's Fin, Claymore Akuoumaru, and Bow Mouun's Moon will be amazing weapons for support characters.

They each share the same passive ability, known as Watatsumi Wavewalker.

These weapons are presumably from the arsenal of Watatsumi Island, and benefit Elemental Burst supports incredibly well. With a passive substat of ATK%, there is some left to be desired, but the passive ability definitely makes up for it:

Watatsumi Wavewalker: For each point of maximum Energy in the party, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character using this weapon will be increased by 0.12%. A max of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be gained this way.

Characters like Beidou, Chongyun, Thoma, and Xiangling will make amazing use of these weapons, and fans will certainly find other characters to use with them.

Players will be able to utilize these weapons in their new builds once they release in Genshin Impact 2.2. These weapons will likely be Gacha only, so acquiring them may be difficult for F2P players, but the boost to damage is definitely worth it.

Polar Star bow revealed

This new 5-star bow seems to be Childe's weapon of choice, and he equips it during the newest trailer as he battles foes. This weapon is known as the Polar Star, and it provides some amazing bonuses to its wielder:

Elemental Skill and Burst DMG increased by 12%. When a Normal or Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst damage an opponent, 1 stack of Byakuya Kyousei will be obtained. Four stacks can be obtained and they grant 10/20/30/48% ATK% as they stack up. Each stack ticks independently, so refreshing them is important.

As Childe utilizes all of his abilities very often, he will easily maintain stacks on the Polar Star, skyrocketing his Attack stat.

Childe will also benefit from the weapon's Crit Rate ascension stat, as it provides him with a 33% extra crit chance at max level. The Polar Star will definitely be an amazing weapon for the Fatui fighter, and fans of his won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is bringing a ton of new content, and these four new weapons prove to be some great additions to the game.

