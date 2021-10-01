Genshin Impact datamined leak reveals animal models, release date still uncertain

Genshin Impact leaks have shown off three new animal models that are likely to come to the game in a future update. Genshin Impact's world has a lot of variety when it comes to creatures, with both enemies and animals living together in the wild.

Boars, squirrels, fish and more all populate the wild world of Teyvat, and while players have seen tons of smaller animals, these datamined creatures are definitely unique. A large cow, a multicolored bird and a tiny rabbit are all featured in this new datamine, and players can learn more about them here.

Genshin Impact leaks: New datamined animals revealed

Lumie @lumie_lumie Some new animals...? Not even from the latest version though so who knows when they'll arrive

Much of Genshin Impact's leaked info comes from datamines, and these three new animals are some of the latest new leaks. While some of them resemble animals that already populate Genshin's expansive world, one of them is unlike anything seen before.

The cow model is huge, and appears to be a totally new animal coming to the game. While its exact purpose is unknown, it's likely that players will be able to get milk from it. The small rabbit likely functions similar to many of the other small animals in Genshin Impact, as a source of meat and possibly as a lead to treasure.

🌸Alice🌸 @OhHaiiAlice



Everyone: ooo new animals in Genshin
Me: ooo new prey to hunt



Me: ooo new prey to hunt twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…

The large red bird will likely be part of a new area in the game, or possibly as an addition to the Serenitea Pot. It will also probably drop the Fowl that most birds in the game do.

The size and uniqueness of these new animals means that they may appear in a new region or sub-region, like the Golden Apple Archipelago. It will be interesting to see how Genshin Impact introduces these new critters, especially the large cows.

When will these animals release?

So... new genshin animals have been leaked and... FLUFFY COW. FLUFFY. COW.

It's uncertain as to when these new animals will release as they are not datamined from the latest version of the game. Players may not see these animals again until an update far in the future.

They could also release in just a few updates, as Genshin Impact tends to drop surprises quite often in its beta releases. Fans of these new creatures will definitely want to stay tuned for more Genshin Impact leaks to find out when they will arrive.

Genshin Impact continues to build upon its world with new animals, and these three new additions are definitely unique.

