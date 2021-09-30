The Wind Glider anniversary reward in Genshin Impact was meant to be a paid item, as per patch notes

Genshin Impact has begun releasing its 1st Anniversary rewards to players, and many are pointing out that the current rewards were originally intended to be part of a paid bundle. This bundle was shown off in both leaks and in official patch notes for the Genshin Impact 2.1 update.

Some fans are disappointed by the gifts being repurposed, while others are happy to not have to pay for these items. With Genshin Impact's anniversary celebrations only just the beginning, fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days. Players can find out more about this paid bundle and the rewards here.

Genshin Impact: Anniversary rewards originally part of a paid bundle

Both the namecard and the glider are no longer associated with the "Boundless Symphony" bundle.



The harp furniture is renamed to "Resonant Melody".



#GenshinImpact Concert bundle for purchase (Boundless Symphony): contains Primogem x 1000, Wings of Poetic Melodies (new wind glider), Celebration: Tuneful Delight (new namecard), and Splendid Phrase (a harp furniture for housing).The bundle is expected to cost $30. Concert bundle for purchase (Boundless Symphony): contains Primogem x 1000, Wings of Poetic Melodies (new wind glider), Celebration: Tuneful Delight (new namecard), and Splendid Phrase (a harp furniture for housing).



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/pXFOmFkvOD The glider, renamed as "Wings of Shimmering Galaxy", is being mailed out to everyone for free.Both the namecard and the glider are no longer associated with the "Boundless Symphony" bundle.The harp furniture is renamed to "Resonant Melody".I'm happy I was wrong. twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… The glider, renamed as "Wings of Shimmering Galaxy", is being mailed out to everyone for free.



The Boundless Symphony bundle was originally intended to release after Genshin Impact's 2.1 update. Fans can find details about it in the patch notes of the update, along with a description of its contents.

Sure enough, the new Wings of Shimmering Galaxy was originally the Wings of Poetic Melody, intended to be released alongside Genshin Impact's newest concert.

This bundle was expected to cost around $30 and included a unique namecard and furnishing alongside the wings and 1000 Primogems. The bundle may have been canceled as players have now received the renamed wings as part of the 1st Anniversary rewards.

#原神 #GenshinImpact Mihoyo has started to release anniversary rewards in the mail.Day 1 Rewards- x400 Primogems- 4* Poetic Memories Glider Mihoyo has started to release anniversary rewards in the mail.

#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/ruETVeoHjt

It appears that the bundle may have been split into four parts, and fans might be receiving the namecard and furnishing in future in-game gifts. With four letters on the way, it appears that there will be more than just 1000 Primogems rewarded, though it remains to be seen whether the full Boundless Symphony bundle will be given out for free.

Fan reactions to the new rewards

Carli @ ネタバレ多いよ、ここ @carlikun Ah... I knew I've seen it somewhere.



This glider was for the Boundless Symphony Bundle... I guess they just gave it out since the concert is in limbo... Ah... I knew I've seen it somewhere.



This glider was for the Boundless Symphony Bundle... I guess they just gave it out since the concert is in limbo... https://t.co/Yr7EdQoV9o

It appears that fans on social media are split on these new rewards. While some are grateful for more gifts, others are disappointed by the rewards being repurposed from a different bundle.

These gifts are being viewed as consolation prizes by many, with the rewards being given out in response to the community backlash. There are still three more letters to go, and fans may still have some surprises left to receive. Depending on what the next few letters have in store, the community's feelings towards Genshin Impact may change forever.

Genshin Impact's first anniversary has been a wild ride, and it seems like things are only continuing to change as time progresses.

