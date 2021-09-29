Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma's Passive talent for shield strength revamped

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new updates for Thoma, the 4-star Pyro polearm character. He is a powerful support figure who can provide protective shields to his allies while dishing out some serious Pyro damage.

Players will probably want to summon Thoma, especially after the change to his Shield Strength, as he can keep his allies even safer now. Fans can find out more about his new modifications here.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma's Passive talent changes revealed

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a change to Thoma's Passive talent, Imbricated Armor. This talent focuses on the character's shields that he provides with his Elemental Skill and Burst. These Blazing Barriers protect Thoma's allies and scale based on his Max HP.

Thoma's new Passive talent modification provides a 5 percent bonus to Shield Strength for six seconds. This applies whenever the current character obtains or refreshes a Blazing Barrier. Since Thoma can provide multiple stacking Blazing Barriers, this means that his shield strength can accumulate up to 25 percent at the max of five stacks.

This provides a huge boost to his shield strength and will make sure enemies keep their distance. Thoma looks to be a great support character, and this change will only add extra value to his shields.

Thoma's Fishing Passive also receives changes

Thoma's fish-focused Passive has also received a slight change, though the effect remains the same. This ability provides him with a chance to acquire an additional catch whenever he is fishing in Inazuma.

This would make Thoma the prime choice for anglers who plan on fishing in the region, and simplify the process of getting items like The Catch. Luckily, it seems this Passive will carry the same effect as its predecessor, though the name will be changed from Free Fisher to Snap and Swing.

The reason behind this change is unknown, but as long as players are able to catch their free fish, it should be no problem at all.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character, Thoma, provides a lot to the team with these Passive talents. Fans will be able to learn more about him when the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream begins on 3 October 2021.

