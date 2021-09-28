Genshin Impact leak suggests Itto might be a Claymore wielding character

Genshin Impact leaks may have revealed new information about Arataki Itto. He is a suspected 5-star character who may be released in a future update. Having said that, new datamined information has suggested that his weapon of choice will be the Claymore.

This powerful weapon type allows for huge blows and devastating attacks. Coupled with that, it fits well with Itto's rumored strength and willpower. Fans can read the latest leaks to learn more about Itto's weapon type.

Genshin Impact leak may show Arataki Itto as a Claymore user

The datamines come from the Genshin Impact leaks subreddit and claim to reveal new attacks for Arataki Itto as he wields a Claymore in battle. He has yet to show up in Genshin Impact's storyline, but information about him is scattered throughout Inazuma. Apart from that, Itto has been mentioned in character dialogs as well.

Many of Inazuma's natives share information about him, citing his tenacity and foolishness. Itto entered a feud with Kujou Sara regarding the return of his Vision. However, the Vision Hunt Decree has ended, so players may finally see him join the game's cast.

On the basis of this internal skill information, leakers have speculated that Itto will be a Claymore user as it fits with the description of his abilities and attacks. This makes sense as he is a powerful fighter with tons of strength, which would be necessary to swing a giant sword around.

Some of Itto's other skills have also been revealed in this leak, though not much can be determined from them as the names are mysterious. It seems that he may somehow utilize ghosts in his attacks, though it remains to be seen how they will play a role.

When will Arataki Itto arrive in Genshin Impact

daily arataki itto @ittodaily all “about arataki itto” voice lines are compiled on the official genshin discord under the character previews channel 😳 all “about arataki itto” voice lines are compiled on the official genshin discord under the character previews channel 😳 https://t.co/d7QJwPWiCT

Not much is known about Arataki Itto's release date, though it seems unlikely for a few updates. He hasn't been teased by Genshin Impact's official channels yet, though with so many voicelines mentioning him, his arrival as a playable character seems imminent.

Itto will probably make an appearance during a future return to Inazuma, though it's impossible to pin down the day of his arrival. Still, this internal information points to his release being sooner rather than later.

Genshin Impact's roster continues to expand, and Itto may be another powerful Claymore user for the lineup.

