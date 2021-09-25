When is Genshin Impact 2.2 update coming out?

Genshin Impact will be releasing its 2.2 update soon, and players won't have to wait much longer for the release of the spooky Tsurumi Island.

Genshin fans can also look forward to two new banners and the release of Thoma, a new 4-star Pyro polearm user. New events and quests will also be released, making this a big update to look forward to.

This update will be arriving on October 13, depending on server time. Players looking forward to this update can find out more about its upcoming release date here.

Genshin Impact: When does the 2.2 update release

#GenshinImpact #genshintwt Important Genshin Dates: this is mostly for me but October 13 2021 is the 2.2 update. November 24th 2021 is the 2.3 update.

Genshin Impact is finally in the second half of the 2.1 update, and as the anniversary approaches, fans will definitely want to start preparing for the next update.

The 2.2 update plans to bring players to a new island, with a unique atmosphere and weather unlike anything else in Genshin Impact. Two new banners will also be released, and while even leakers are uncertain about the exact order, it seems that Hu Tao and Childe will be making a return to the featured banner in 2.2.

[Reliable Source] Conflicting info: TZ, a trusted Uncle on NGA, has said that Thoma will be running with Hu Tao, and that Hu Tao will actually be the second banner of 2.2, with Childe being the first.



Leaks have revealed new info about the update and have shown that players have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the new version of Genshin Impact. With a whole new island to explore, fans will likely be able to complete their Sacred Sakura Tree, along with the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma.

Tsurumi Island looks to be a massive expansion, bringing tons of new mysteries to uncover and puzzles to solve.

Genshin Impact 2.2 events

There is an event called "Roguelike Dungeon" and based on the available audio data, it focuses on Xinyan, Tartaglia and Kujou Sara.



[2.2] - Event Quest: There is an event called "Roguelike Dungeon" and based on the available audio data, it focuses on Xinyan, Tartaglia and Kujou Sara. This is very early, so is highly subject to change.

There is an event called "Roguelike Dungeon" and based on the available audio data, it focuses on Xinyan, Tartaglia and Kujou Sara.



Genshin Impact 2.2 will bring tons of new events, like a new Roguelike Dungeon-style event featuring characters like Xinyan, Childe, and Kujou Sara. Players will definitely want to check it out, as Genshin has never attempted a Roguelike style of gameplay so far.

Moon🌛 @kreideprinzesin //2.2 genshin leaks



Can't believe we will get an event art for kazuha.. pretty //2.2 genshin leaks



Can't believe we will get an event art for kazuha.. pretty https://t.co/ZuxoaaQT2X

Kazuha will also be appearing in a Genshin Impact 2.2 event, which will involve music similar to the previous Windblume Ode music event. Rhythm game fans will enjoy this new addition to Genshin Impact's growing list of instruments.

These events will continue to be leaked as 2.2 grows closer, so players should make sure to stay tuned for new information.

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be arriving soon with tons of new content to explore. October 13 isn't too far away, and after the anniversary fans will have plenty to look forward to.

