Genshin Impact Sucrose build guide: Best weapons and artifacts

Genshin Impact has a wide variety of characters to choose from, and its 4-star characters can be just as powerful as the strongest 5-stars. Sucrose is a stellar example of this, as the 4-star Anemo alchemist can carry an entire team on her own.

Her incredible synergy with Elemental Mastery can boost her team's damage by a ton, and she can help hold enemies together with her AOE abilities. Fans will definitely want to utilize their Sucrose, especially if they have constellations.

Read on to learn more about Sucrose's best weapons and artifacts.

Genshin Impact guide: Best weapons and artifacts for Sucrose

Building Sucrose in Genshin Impact is pretty simple, as she is an Anemo support which gives her one best choice for artifacts. The Viridescent Venerer set boosts pretty much everything that Sucrose needs, giving her extra Anemo damage and a powerful passive on its 4-PC set:

Increases Swirl DMG by 60% and decreases enemies resistance to the element Swirled by 40% for 10 seconds.

This effect can turn Sucrose into a debuffing monster as she lowers the resistances to all enemies for whatever she Swirls. Thanks to her being a catalyst user, she will constantly Swirl elements with her Normal Attacks, making her uptime huge.

Players can opt to build Sucrose for main DPS or support, and the artifact set will remain the same.

For main DPS, players will want:

Viridescent Venerer 4-PC with the best Crit substats possible, and a Crit Rate or Crit DMG circlet for main DPS, along with an Anemo DMG Goblet.

And for a support/enabler build fans should try to get:

Viridescent Venerer 4-PC with as much Elemental Mastery as possible, including Circlet and Sands if the stats are good enough. Players can also opt for an Elemental Mastery Goblet if they don't want to prioritize Anemo damage.

Best weapons for Sucrose

Sucrose can use a variety of weapons, though it depends on whether Genshin Impact players want to use her as a main DPS or as a support character.

Sucrose can utilize almost all of the 5-star Catalysts well, barring Kokomi's signature weapon, so players can stick any of them on her if they are planning on a main DPS Sucrose. Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can use weapons like the Mappa Mare or Widsith.

However, the best weapons for Support are the Sacrificial Fragments or the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers.

The Sacrificial Fragments will give Sucrose a chance to get multiple uses of her Elemental Skill, which can boost her damage output and Swirls by a ton.

The Thrilling Tales can help boost the damage of the next character who takes the field after Sucrose which can devastate enemies.

Genshin Impact is full of characters with tons of potential, and Sucrose should definitely not be overlooked.

